Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Golddust , 02/26/2011

21 of 25 people found this review helpful

So many of the 5.7L reviews acknowledge the monster horsepower and torque of this exceptional drivetrain. Toyota, however, has managed to combine the power with an overall unmatched driving experience. Climb into the cab of the Tundra, buckle up and get ready to experience the best drive of your life. The Tundra imparts a feeling of control, confidence and well being that only happens with one or two vehicles in a lifetime. Remember that one you wished you had never sold? The Tundra is that one again and now. It will make you look forward to the local Home Depot trip as much as the two week, two thousand mile vacation jaunt. At this price level, nothing out there comes anywhere close.