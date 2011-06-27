Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Stunning build quality. Unmatched driving experience!
So many of the 5.7L reviews acknowledge the monster horsepower and torque of this exceptional drivetrain. Toyota, however, has managed to combine the power with an overall unmatched driving experience. Climb into the cab of the Tundra, buckle up and get ready to experience the best drive of your life. The Tundra imparts a feeling of control, confidence and well being that only happens with one or two vehicles in a lifetime. Remember that one you wished you had never sold? The Tundra is that one again and now. It will make you look forward to the local Home Depot trip as much as the two week, two thousand mile vacation jaunt. At this price level, nothing out there comes anywhere close.
Switch from GM
I just picked up my 2010 Tundra, reg cab, 4x4, LB, SR5, 5.7 truck. After only one small road trip, I am impressed at the Toyota quality. Coming from a Silverado the past 2 trucks (11 years), I can say I am glad I made the switch. The 5.7 seems to have awesome power (yet to tow anything). The space behind the the seats is massive and will fit most anything I could want back there except a person (comfortably). The ride is acceptable for a truck. My only concerns/complaints so far is the storage. There is no map pocket in the back of the seat. The center storage is also a little slim. With that said, I didn't buy the truck for storage...I bought a truck to use it as a truck.
