Estimated values
1997 Toyota Tercel CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,331
|$1,661
|Clean
|$609
|$1,173
|$1,468
|Average
|$443
|$859
|$1,083
|Rough
|$276
|$544
|$699
1997 Toyota Tercel CE 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,316
|$1,628
|Clean
|$626
|$1,160
|$1,439
|Average
|$455
|$849
|$1,062
|Rough
|$284
|$538
|$685
1997 Toyota Tercel Limited Edition 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$609
|$1,281
|$1,628
|Clean
|$536
|$1,130
|$1,439
|Average
|$389
|$827
|$1,062
|Rough
|$243
|$524
|$685