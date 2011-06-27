Estimated values
2000 INFINITI I30 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,784
|$3,313
|$4,147
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,926
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,149
|$2,153
|$2,694
|Rough
|$725
|$1,379
|$1,725
Estimated values
2000 INFINITI I30 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,577
|$3,150
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,276
|$2,782
|Average
|$987
|$1,674
|$2,046
|Rough
|$623
|$1,073
|$1,310