Estimated values
2003 INFINITI FX35 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$2,830
|$3,185
|Clean
|$1,963
|$2,590
|$2,918
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,110
|$2,384
|Rough
|$1,241
|$1,631
|$1,850
2003 INFINITI FX35 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$2,716
|$3,073
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,486
|$2,815
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,025
|$2,300
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,565
|$1,785