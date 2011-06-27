  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$2,509$2,756
Clean$1,809$2,262$2,490
Average$1,414$1,767$1,957
Rough$1,019$1,272$1,425
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,158$2,728$3,010
Clean$1,946$2,459$2,719
Average$1,521$1,921$2,137
Rough$1,097$1,383$1,556
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,896$2,425$2,686
Clean$1,710$2,186$2,427
Average$1,337$1,708$1,908
Rough$963$1,229$1,389
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,974$2,513$2,781
Clean$1,779$2,265$2,512
Average$1,391$1,770$1,975
Rough$1,003$1,274$1,437
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,802$2,307$2,558
Clean$1,625$2,080$2,311
Average$1,270$1,625$1,816
Rough$916$1,170$1,322
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,084$2,596$2,848
Clean$1,879$2,340$2,573
Average$1,469$1,828$2,023
Rough$1,059$1,316$1,472
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,959$2,463$2,710
Clean$1,766$2,220$2,448
Average$1,381$1,734$1,925
Rough$995$1,249$1,401
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,825$2,354$2,617
Clean$1,646$2,122$2,364
Average$1,287$1,658$1,859
Rough$927$1,193$1,353
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,264$2,847$3,133
Clean$2,041$2,566$2,830
Average$1,595$2,005$2,225
Rough$1,150$1,443$1,620
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,663$2,137$2,372
Clean$1,499$1,927$2,143
Average$1,172$1,505$1,685
Rough$845$1,084$1,226
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,129$2,647$2,902
Clean$1,920$2,386$2,621
Average$1,501$1,864$2,061
Rough$1,082$1,342$1,500
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,195$2,441
Clean$1,533$1,978$2,205
Average$1,199$1,546$1,734
Rough$864$1,113$1,262
Sell my 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Isuzu Rodeo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Rodeo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,809 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo ranges from $1,019 to $2,756, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.