Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,509
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,262
|$2,490
|Average
|$1,414
|$1,767
|$1,957
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,272
|$1,425
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,158
|$2,728
|$3,010
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,459
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,521
|$1,921
|$2,137
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,383
|$1,556
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,425
|$2,686
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,186
|$2,427
|Average
|$1,337
|$1,708
|$1,908
|Rough
|$963
|$1,229
|$1,389
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$2,513
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,265
|$2,512
|Average
|$1,391
|$1,770
|$1,975
|Rough
|$1,003
|$1,274
|$1,437
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,802
|$2,307
|$2,558
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,080
|$2,311
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,625
|$1,816
|Rough
|$916
|$1,170
|$1,322
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,084
|$2,596
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,879
|$2,340
|$2,573
|Average
|$1,469
|$1,828
|$2,023
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,316
|$1,472
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,463
|$2,710
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,220
|$2,448
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,734
|$1,925
|Rough
|$995
|$1,249
|$1,401
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,354
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,122
|$2,364
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,658
|$1,859
|Rough
|$927
|$1,193
|$1,353
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$2,847
|$3,133
|Clean
|$2,041
|$2,566
|$2,830
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,005
|$2,225
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,443
|$1,620
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,663
|$2,137
|$2,372
|Clean
|$1,499
|$1,927
|$2,143
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,505
|$1,685
|Rough
|$845
|$1,084
|$1,226
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$2,647
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,386
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,501
|$1,864
|$2,061
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,342
|$1,500
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,195
|$2,441
|Clean
|$1,533
|$1,978
|$2,205
|Average
|$1,199
|$1,546
|$1,734
|Rough
|$864
|$1,113
|$1,262