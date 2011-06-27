  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,165$2,735$3,018
Clean$1,952$2,466$2,726
Average$1,526$1,926$2,143
Rough$1,100$1,387$1,560

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,210$2,738$2,997
Clean$1,992$2,468$2,708
Average$1,558$1,928$2,129
Rough$1,123$1,388$1,549

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,297$2,836$3,099
Clean$2,071$2,556$2,800
Average$1,619$1,997$2,201
Rough$1,167$1,438$1,602

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,139$2,658$2,914
Clean$1,928$2,396$2,632
Average$1,507$1,872$2,069
Rough$1,087$1,348$1,506

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,160$2,682$2,937
Clean$1,947$2,417$2,653
Average$1,522$1,888$2,086
Rough$1,097$1,360$1,518

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,384$2,932$3,201
Clean$2,149$2,643$2,892
Average$1,680$2,065$2,273
Rough$1,211$1,487$1,655

Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,472$2,988$3,237
Clean$2,229$2,693$2,924
Average$1,743$2,104$2,299
Rough$1,256$1,515$1,673


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Isuzu Trooper on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Trooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,149 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,643 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Trooper is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Trooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,149 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,643 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Isuzu Trooper, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Isuzu Trooper with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,149 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,643 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Isuzu Trooper. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Isuzu Trooper and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Isuzu Trooper ranges from $1,211 to $3,201, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Isuzu Trooper is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.