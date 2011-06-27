Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$2,735
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,952
|$2,466
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,526
|$1,926
|$2,143
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,387
|$1,560
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,210
|$2,738
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,992
|$2,468
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,558
|$1,928
|$2,129
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,388
|$1,549
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,297
|$2,836
|$3,099
|Clean
|$2,071
|$2,556
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,619
|$1,997
|$2,201
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,438
|$1,602
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$2,658
|$2,914
|Clean
|$1,928
|$2,396
|$2,632
|Average
|$1,507
|$1,872
|$2,069
|Rough
|$1,087
|$1,348
|$1,506
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$2,682
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,417
|$2,653
|Average
|$1,522
|$1,888
|$2,086
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,360
|$1,518
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$2,932
|$3,201
|Clean
|$2,149
|$2,643
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,680
|$2,065
|$2,273
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,487
|$1,655
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$2,988
|$3,237
|Clean
|$2,229
|$2,693
|$2,924
|Average
|$1,743
|$2,104
|$2,299
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,515
|$1,673