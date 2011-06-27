Estimated values
2008 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$3,898
|$4,028
|Clean
|$3,445
|$3,631
|$3,743
|Average
|$2,949
|$3,095
|$3,175
|Rough
|$2,454
|$2,560
|$2,606
Estimated values
2008 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,935
|$4,120
|$4,238
|Clean
|$3,671
|$3,837
|$3,939
|Average
|$3,143
|$3,271
|$3,341
|Rough
|$2,615
|$2,705
|$2,743
Estimated values
2008 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,113
|$3,272
|$3,373
|Clean
|$2,904
|$3,047
|$3,135
|Average
|$2,486
|$2,598
|$2,659
|Rough
|$2,068
|$2,148
|$2,183
Estimated values
2008 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,529
|$3,713
|$3,829
|Clean
|$3,292
|$3,458
|$3,559
|Average
|$2,819
|$2,948
|$3,018
|Rough
|$2,345
|$2,438
|$2,478