Estimated values
2006 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,549
|$5,058
|$5,888
|Clean
|$3,298
|$4,696
|$5,461
|Average
|$2,797
|$3,973
|$4,608
|Rough
|$2,296
|$3,250
|$3,755
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,748
|$5,504
|$6,468
|Clean
|$3,483
|$5,110
|$6,000
|Average
|$2,954
|$4,324
|$5,062
|Rough
|$2,425
|$3,537
|$4,125