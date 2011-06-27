2020 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

I enjoy the driving the Tacoma a lot. I haven’t put to many miles on it yet but have no complaints so far. It doesn’t have a smooth quiet ride like a $40,000 SUV does but that’s not what I wanted a pickup truck for.

Willy , 01/24/2020 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)

I got the most basic model Tacoma offers but it still has plenty of bells and whistles. Solidly built and similar to my 2010 Tacoma. My son is getting my 2010 Tacoma with 140K miles on it. I expect he will be driving it for several more years.