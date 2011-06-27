2020 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
RAC Yorktown , 03/16/2020
TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I enjoy the driving the Tacoma a lot. I haven’t put to many miles on it yet but have no complaints so far. It doesn’t have a smooth quiet ride like a $40,000 SUV does but that’s not what I wanted a pickup truck for.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
best truck i ever owned
fred, 05/24/2020
SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
great mpg, does everything with ease
New Tacoma
Willy, 01/24/2020
SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful
I got the most basic model Tacoma offers but it still has plenty of bells and whistles. Solidly built and similar to my 2010 Tacoma. My son is getting my 2010 Tacoma with 140K miles on it. I expect he will be driving it for several more years.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
