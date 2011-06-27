  1. Home
2020 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Great Truck

RAC Yorktown , 03/16/2020
TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I enjoy the driving the Tacoma a lot. I haven’t put to many miles on it yet but have no complaints so far. It doesn’t have a smooth quiet ride like a $40,000 SUV does but that’s not what I wanted a pickup truck for.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
best truck i ever owned

fred, 05/24/2020
SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

great mpg, does everything with ease

New Tacoma

Willy, 01/24/2020
SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got the most basic model Tacoma offers but it still has plenty of bells and whistles. Solidly built and similar to my 2010 Tacoma. My son is getting my 2010 Tacoma with 140K miles on it. I expect he will be driving it for several more years.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
