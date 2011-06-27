Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Great looking, fun to drive, and very reliable sellisd77 , 10/23/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my '12 Tacoma in December of '11 with the Sports upgrade package and ETune system. With 24k miles to date, I haven't had even the slightest of issues and I've put it through quite a bit. Blue Tooth hooks up to my iPhone in seconds. The stereo and sub are awesome. 4x4 cuts through mud and snow without hesitation. Gas mileage is average if you don't have a lead foot. Still enjoy driving it. Handles exceptionally well for a pick-up and acceleration is surprising. Everything feels tight and well placed for easy adjustments and/or after market additions. The bed liner is great and storage will surprise you. I've had GM's all my life and I won't go back. Report Abuse

Supercharged, 2012 Tacoma Sport 4x4 cansa , 09/15/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased a Blue 2012 Tacoma Sport 4x4 with the Sport upgrade package that gives you Bilstein shocks, and 18in chrome wheels. After 4k miles I added the supercharger and TRD exhaust. As warned the supercharger does whine on acceleration but settles out on the highway. Dead stop 0-60 times are 6.4 but the real performance enhancement is the 60-80 MPH response. Prior to the supercharger and exhaust being installed I got at best 19.5 -21.1 MPG on the Highway and 14-16 combined. Now I get 21.5 to 22 highway and 18 combined. I strongly suggest getting both the supercharger and exhaust as they really up the performance and gas mileage. The truck rides nice and manuevers in town well.

Great for the casual truck user. jrliegl , 08/08/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am a casual truck user, meaning I do haul trailers, dirt bikes, quads, mulch, and the occasional camper. It stands up to every task I ask of it, and it takes me to and from work daily as well. The camper shell on the back smoothes out the truck feel of the empty bed. It's just enough weight to make it go down the road very comfortably full or empty.

BEST TRUCK OUT THERE!!! Tyler , 01/16/2017 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I read a couple of these reviews and it makes me think these people don't actually own one. Must be out of their price range. I have a 2012 double cab here in the Pacific Northwest and these trucks are everywhere and for a good reason!!! The snow, rain, and ice storms we get it handles it with ease and very safe and feel in control. I feel the 2012 was the big change in the trucks, the older models had a recall on frame. This truck is better built very comfortable to drive and love the hood scoop very fun to drive! I also own a Lotus Evora with a toyota motor they are very dependable! The 4.0 engines are famous for their dependability and 20+ miles per gallon for a truck that seats 5 is amazing!! Say that about your ford's, Chevy, or dodge...you can't! This truck will be for our family for many many years to come and the only money I'll be spending will be on after market parts! You will not be disappointed with this truck, very fun to drive!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value