Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Access cab, AC, Speedctrl etc package.. calletacoma , 07/05/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Our first truck got it through a local car dealer as I traded in my VW 2.0 T Lemon (self disintegrating POS). Our Tacoma is fantastic with it's instant heat / AC. "Only" 159 HP, sure but it's 2.7 L engine produce plenty of torque. Mixed mpg was 21, which is great on a 2010 with 35K miles. Engine compartment looked in mint condition and the rest of the body had a few small dents / scratches. I'm keeping this car and adding a dew upgrades to it.. Report Abuse

Buying ANOTHER ricoman , 05/07/2018 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Owned my 2010 Tacoma 4x4 Off Road since new in Nov. 2009...was a second vehicle,so only had 63K on it when I sold.Its been the best reliable vehicle I've ever owned,and besides changing the oil,only repair I ever had done was the AIR went out on it and I replaced the entire system at a cost of appx. $1400...Truck was never used Off-Road,so the off-road package was overkill for me,and will be buying a 2019 Sport instead of the Off Road.Its also been the best resale value of any vehicle I've owned...IF..you sell yourself...as with all types of car dealers,they really try to screw you,but with this toyota,they were the worst......You buy a Toyota for high resale value,yet they still try and tell you its not worth much...in my case 1/2 what I paid for it...and my truck was MINT....their offer was $14-$15K...HAHAHAHA.....I sold it in 1 day to first buyer for $22,750!!So...bottom line....yes..but the Tacoma...its a great truck....but dont deal with the dealers if your selling one..!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 3rd Toyota truck... MikelJay , 12/20/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my Tacoma. This is my 3rd Toyota truck. The '10 Tacoma carries on the tradition of great build quality and reliability. This is one of the quietest trucks I've owned. The 4 cylinder/auto tranny is very responsive, pulls well and builds speed quickly. The interior is very comfortable and quiet. Although I've had the truck for 2 weeks now, the fuel mileage seems to be getting better as it gets broken in. Averaging 25 combined city/highway miles per gallon, and I expect it will only get better as it gets broken in. Report Abuse

Owned many Toyota's but this is my last! jscott418 , 12/27/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I decided to lease my Toyota and had all kinds of trouble with the dealer. It took 4 months to get plates, they messed up paper work and had to redo. They did not notify me of this. So its not been good. So now for the truck, its a DOG plain and simple. The 4 Cylinder engine has 30 less HP then my wife's RAV 4 which has a smaller 4 Cyl? The 4 speed trans is awful and when its in overdrive which happens way too soon I get a vibration because the RPM's are so low and the engine lugs. Who ever mated this engine with the transmission and programed it does not drive it! I have had trouble with a whine from the trans too but have not been to a dealer yet. Report Abuse