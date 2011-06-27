Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love it!!!! fatvette , 04/07/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This has been an awesome truck for what I use it for. I bought it new in 2008 and it currently has 31000 mile on it. Although the miles are relativity low I have not had any failures of any type. The truck has been flawless. The truck is very comfortable considering the bench seat but I did add an aftermarket center console/armrest. Having a place to rest your arm made a big improvement over holding it in your lap or resting on the seat. Engine power in more then adequate. Brakes are a little spongy and road noise on this base model is noticeable. Report Abuse

My 1st Used Toyota Tacoma Winston , 12/01/2015 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I sold my 2011 Silverado v8 with 31k miles on it and brought this 2008 used Tacoma (4 cylinder 2.7). I drove it off the lot with 42k miles. I love this little basic truck, it's comfortable for my 6'1 350lb frame. I brought it to drive back and forth to work (40 miles round trip) and to fool around on the weekends. I barely use my other truck at home. I'm sure I'll get 300k miles out of this truck. It's fun and basic and easy on your wallet at the gas pump. I get about 23 mpg on the highway which is better then my Silverado. Perfect little truck! As of 11/2017 I no longer own the Tacoma. It still was a great truck up until I traded it in on a 2012 Toyota Prius V. Saving a lot more on gas, can't beat 40+ mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love it jeff , 11/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love the truck for the price. Got the base model with automatic. No complaints. Would have been nice if Toyota would have added wiper delay as part of the BASIC package like almost everyone else. That part is annoying. Have bench seats. Would have liked bucket but like I said I got the base model. It was priced lower than any other truck in its size. And hey it's a Toyota. It will run forever. Nuff said

Toyota Reliability Again! GeorgeNfla , 08/28/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second late model Tacoma. The 2.7L-4-cylinder engine performs very strongly, yet returns decent mileage, high 20s. The truck fires off with the ignition so quickly, barely hear the starter. I own a base Tacoma with automatic as the only option. The only option I wish I would've gotten was cruise-control, other than not having that, its a perfect truck without flaws. I would recommend it to a friend.