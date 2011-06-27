  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

4.8
136 reviews
Me and my Taco

Stacey, 03/13/2016
4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This has been a great truck. I've put 200,000 miles on the odometer and the truck runs and drives like the day we met. I'm going to miss this truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Mechanically Good; Poor Fit and Finish

Nick, 05/31/2008
First few months were a nightmare. Bought the truck when the model was brand new and still had a lot of bugs to work out. Was at the dealer for repairs at least once a week. The most significant problem was major paint flaking and chipping after only 5 weeks, just from driving in the snow on paved roads. Toyota would not admit that there was a problem with the paint. Most recently, at 53K, I have a frame that's rusting so badly that even 10-15 year old trucks I see on the road have frames that look much better. Again, Toyota claims there's nothing wrong with the paint on the frame. My final gripe is that the body dents and dings too easily--the sheet metal is just too thin.

" Yoda " Toyota Tacoma 2005 2.7L L4 FI DOHC 16V

Burt, 05/26/2016
4dr Access Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M)
I got a used 2005 Toyota Tacoma ( Gold ) Base Model $ 14.986 with only 29,895 Mile on it. I paid full price, KKB said, Top Price is $ 18,999 Wow what a Truck " >>> Drivers New, Rides New, Looks New, I even Like the Dog smell...lol I think,they used it for hauling Newspapers around. It has a clean carfax 1 owner,oil, and services,were did at the Dealership. Oh" No tow package, never tow a thing... New life,will be taking me and the dog to the lake, with the jonboat behind. I am 58 years old The truck is going to out last me....? when i get into my late 70's The truck will only have 80,000 miles on it. Someone will be getting a good truck then... Happy Motoring......

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My '05 PreRunner 10 Years Later

timztoytac, 05/02/2015
4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Generally speaking, the Tacome is without a doubt the Best Looking Mid-Size Pickup out there. The 4.0L V6 is an excellent power plant with great acceleration and towing capability. The interior is average at best, although improvements have come on later models, it is stil very comfortable on long drives and easy to get Ina and out of. The handling capability for this truck is pretty solid around turns and the ride suspension is pretty decent as well. Obviously Tacomas Rule, because everywhere I go, I see them more than any other truck.

The perfect sized pickup

phil, 12/23/2005
I struggled driving a pickup too small to carry my kids (Mazda) and too large for me to feel lost (F-150). Then I found an '05 Tacoma - perfect! Had the most interior room of my three finalists (Colorado and Frontier). Well thought out interior with access doors and just enough room in back to carry my children on short runs (I don't recommend it for long trips). Plenty of storage and good power from the 2.7 engine while getting 21 mpg in local driving. The 4WD is great in snow. Love the flexibility of the pickup bed with movable cargo tie downs on front and side rails plus bed "D" hooks. The composite bed material looks promising - let's see how well it wears over time.

