Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Me and my Taco Stacey , 03/13/2016 4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This has been a great truck. I've put 200,000 miles on the odometer and the truck runs and drives like the day we met. I'm going to miss this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mechanically Good; Poor Fit and Finish Nick , 05/31/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful First few months were a nightmare. Bought the truck when the model was brand new and still had a lot of bugs to work out. Was at the dealer for repairs at least once a week. The most significant problem was major paint flaking and chipping after only 5 weeks, just from driving in the snow on paved roads. Toyota would not admit that there was a problem with the paint. Most recently, at 53K, I have a frame that's rusting so badly that even 10-15 year old trucks I see on the road have frames that look much better. Again, Toyota claims there's nothing wrong with the paint on the frame. My final gripe is that the body dents and dings too easily--the sheet metal is just too thin. Report Abuse

" Yoda " Toyota Tacoma 2005 2.7L L4 FI DOHC 16V Burt , 05/26/2016 4dr Access Cab Rwd SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got a used 2005 Toyota Tacoma ( Gold ) Base Model $ 14.986 with only 29,895 Mile on it. I paid full price, KKB said, Top Price is $ 18,999 Wow what a Truck " >>> Drivers New, Rides New, Looks New, I even Like the Dog smell...lol I think,they used it for hauling Newspapers around. It has a clean carfax 1 owner,oil, and services,were did at the Dealership. Oh" No tow package, never tow a thing... New life,will be taking me and the dog to the lake, with the jonboat behind. I am 58 years old The truck is going to out last me....? when i get into my late 70's The truck will only have 80,000 miles on it. Someone will be getting a good truck then... Happy Motoring...... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My '05 PreRunner 10 Years Later timztoytac , 05/02/2015 4dr Access Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful Generally speaking, the Tacome is without a doubt the Best Looking Mid-Size Pickup out there. The 4.0L V6 is an excellent power plant with great acceleration and towing capability. The interior is average at best, although improvements have come on later models, it is stil very comfortable on long drives and easy to get Ina and out of. The handling capability for this truck is pretty solid around turns and the ride suspension is pretty decent as well. Obviously Tacomas Rule, because everywhere I go, I see them more than any other truck. Report Abuse