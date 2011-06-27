Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

The Truck I've Alway's Wanted!!!!! Jamie Crawford , 12/06/2016 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I've owned several trucks in my life. But, when I was in the Army I bought an older base model 2wd Toyota truck. It had the Manual Transmission which was a blast to drive. I put that little truck through it's paces, especially when I went Deer hunting. After I got out of the Army and got into Law Enforcement, the idea of owning another Toyota never left my mind. I'm a big fella with 5 children, so I knew if I was going to get another Toyota, it would have to be the 4 door model. I also wanted a 4x4. So I finally found one back in 2013. It's a 2004 Tacoma, 4 Door and 4x4. Since I've had it, I know that I will never own another truck unless it's a Toyota. Now that I'm a single Father of 5 children, ages ranging from 14 to 4, all of us fit comfortably even with my 4 year old's seat. The previous owner had placed an alarm on it, which made it make that aggravating sound every time I used the remote to lock it, so I quickly disabled it. But other than that, I absolutely LOVE my truck. I've only had to use my 4 wheel drive "low" a couple of times when Deer hunting. It's amazing, of course the turning radius while in 4 wheel low isn't the greatest, but I think that's the case in most 4x4 trucks. But I was pleasantly surprised when I had to use the 4 low, and how easy it was to get me out of my situation's. The only negative thing I can think of about my truck is the clock location. It's located a little lower than the steering wheel and if I need to see what time it is, I have to look around the steering wheel to see it. Other than that, I think it's common knowledge that a Toyota vehicle is reliable and with regular maintenance, will last you for a very long time. I wished I could afford a new model, but maybe after I win the lottery, I guess I should start playing it first. But like I said, when it's time to pass my truck down to my boys, I will not buy anything other than a Toyota. They look great, run great, have good safety features, are fairly economical and will last it seems like forever, depending on how the owner drives it and maintains it. I'm a Patriot and I buy American made products when I can, but in my opinion there isn't an American made truck that's half as reliable as a Toyota. So drive safe, wear that seat belt, and I hope that whomever reads this has a blessed day. God Bless America and I hope God Blesses each and everyone of you. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An excellent vehicle! Corey Dulan , 02/07/2016 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Ive had mine for ten years. I bought it in '06 with 27k miles. Loved it the moment I drove it, its a great all around vehicle. Ive NEVER broke down. Only thing that has gone out on its own was the A/C compressor at 148k miles, it has 202k as of 2/6/16. Gas mileage is ok but this truck is solid and well worth the investment. I wont drive anything but a Toyota after having this incredibly reliable truck. Cant say enough good things about it except I wish I had another one or three. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy Camper Real McCoy , 09/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Best vehicle I have ever owned, very sporty looking and scheduled oil changes is only maintenance that has been required. Very happy with this vehicle. Report Abuse

Toyota trucks can't be beat Uncle Dan , 07/31/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I sold my beloved '88 Toyota extended cab truck to buy this one. That was the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned and I hope the Tacoma holds up as well. After 11,000 miles, no problems at all. This is a well designed and laid out small truck. I purchased it through Edmunds internet referral service and it was simple. I entered the options I wanted and the next day I got a call from North Hollywood Toyota. They had the exact vehicle I wanted in stock and quoted a price that was 10% under sticker. I may have saved more with a lot of calls, but it wasn't worth it. I told em I'd be out to pick it up and I was in and out of the dealer in less than an hour. Simple. Report Abuse