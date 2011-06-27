Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
The Truck I've Alway's Wanted!!!!!
I've owned several trucks in my life. But, when I was in the Army I bought an older base model 2wd Toyota truck. It had the Manual Transmission which was a blast to drive. I put that little truck through it's paces, especially when I went Deer hunting. After I got out of the Army and got into Law Enforcement, the idea of owning another Toyota never left my mind. I'm a big fella with 5 children, so I knew if I was going to get another Toyota, it would have to be the 4 door model. I also wanted a 4x4. So I finally found one back in 2013. It's a 2004 Tacoma, 4 Door and 4x4. Since I've had it, I know that I will never own another truck unless it's a Toyota. Now that I'm a single Father of 5 children, ages ranging from 14 to 4, all of us fit comfortably even with my 4 year old's seat. The previous owner had placed an alarm on it, which made it make that aggravating sound every time I used the remote to lock it, so I quickly disabled it. But other than that, I absolutely LOVE my truck. I've only had to use my 4 wheel drive "low" a couple of times when Deer hunting. It's amazing, of course the turning radius while in 4 wheel low isn't the greatest, but I think that's the case in most 4x4 trucks. But I was pleasantly surprised when I had to use the 4 low, and how easy it was to get me out of my situation's. The only negative thing I can think of about my truck is the clock location. It's located a little lower than the steering wheel and if I need to see what time it is, I have to look around the steering wheel to see it. Other than that, I think it's common knowledge that a Toyota vehicle is reliable and with regular maintenance, will last you for a very long time. I wished I could afford a new model, but maybe after I win the lottery, I guess I should start playing it first. But like I said, when it's time to pass my truck down to my boys, I will not buy anything other than a Toyota. They look great, run great, have good safety features, are fairly economical and will last it seems like forever, depending on how the owner drives it and maintains it. I'm a Patriot and I buy American made products when I can, but in my opinion there isn't an American made truck that's half as reliable as a Toyota. So drive safe, wear that seat belt, and I hope that whomever reads this has a blessed day. God Bless America and I hope God Blesses each and everyone of you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An excellent vehicle!
Ive had mine for ten years. I bought it in '06 with 27k miles. Loved it the moment I drove it, its a great all around vehicle. Ive NEVER broke down. Only thing that has gone out on its own was the A/C compressor at 148k miles, it has 202k as of 2/6/16. Gas mileage is ok but this truck is solid and well worth the investment. I wont drive anything but a Toyota after having this incredibly reliable truck. Cant say enough good things about it except I wish I had another one or three.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Happy Camper
Best vehicle I have ever owned, very sporty looking and scheduled oil changes is only maintenance that has been required. Very happy with this vehicle.
Toyota trucks can't be beat
I sold my beloved '88 Toyota extended cab truck to buy this one. That was the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned and I hope the Tacoma holds up as well. After 11,000 miles, no problems at all. This is a well designed and laid out small truck. I purchased it through Edmunds internet referral service and it was simple. I entered the options I wanted and the next day I got a call from North Hollywood Toyota. They had the exact vehicle I wanted in stock and quoted a price that was 10% under sticker. I may have saved more with a lot of calls, but it wasn't worth it. I told em I'd be out to pick it up and I was in and out of the dealer in less than an hour. Simple.
I trust this truck to get me wherever, whenever
Let me start by saying the people who say these trucks are unreliable or have left them stranded, I don't believe them. This is coming from someone who has one with 230,000 miles on the clock, that's been beat senseless off-road and driven long hard miles on road. Never once has it had an issue. Not once! Just basic maintenance and care. To me this includes the replacement of things that get worn out after 200k miles off-road. Like wheel bearings, tie rods, shocks etc. Which I have had to do, but like I said I've never had an unexpected break down or issue. This truck has been %100 reliable. I also see a lot of people complaining about ride comfort which I admit is not great, but what you have to understand is Toyota build a vehicle to get you there, not pamper you. That's why Lexus was born. It's not meant to be a luxury sedan. It's a truck, grow up. The Tacoma is meant to give you the confidence to go anywhere you want to go because it can and will make it there. Doesn't get the best mpg, the interior quality is just a bit below average and it could use a bit more power if you ask me, but non of that means anything to me in the grand scheme of things because properly maintained I would trust this truck to get me around the world... a few times.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner