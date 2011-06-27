Used 2001 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab Consumer Reviews

update for 2001 Tacoma xcab 4x4 auto v6 sr5 trd cst010 , 08/24/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 300,056 miles and still going. Exterior and interior starting to show it's age and looking a little rusty and worn. Truck has sat outside it's entire life. Had the frame coated under recall but I did not have the frame rust problems others have reported. Gas milage has gone down. Getting about 15 city and maybe 20 highway. Still no major issues or problems Thought about trading in for 2012 model but I really don't care for the larger size of the new Tacoma's. Hope to get another 100k out of this one. Report Abuse

2001 v6 4x4 extra cab 388k Gigi , 09/01/2015 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Best truck ever. Just replaced clutch at 387k. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Tacoma Tuff Justin Doyle , 11/16/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a 2001 SR5 with a 5 speed and 2.4 liter motor. I have used it for work everyday I have had it. I have routinely overloaded it to the point it has sat almost to the floor and yet it takes it day in and day out. I actually blew the transmission at 59,900 because of excessive loading and drove the truck to the dealership. The dealership said you don't have any gears left they are gone where is the tow truck? I told them I drove it here and they simply didn't believe me. Once that one major repair was done the new trans has taken even more abuse and the clutch only has 195,000 on it for day to day hauling and the occasional red line shift just for fun. What a great truck!

Love my Little Filly! Cher , 09/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Tacoma can go just about anywhere, in any kind of weather! :) Tacomas are the most eye-catching small pickup available, with an outstanding reliability record. I have hauled heavy loads of furniture and appliances with no problems. Makes for an outstanding second vehicle. Not very family oriented though...