Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
Extremely reliable truck. Also, the truck is the most sure footed vehicle I have ever driven in the snow. The looks of the truck from the outside are classy and from the inside simple and straight forward. The stock seats are torture devices. Also, the cup holders are poor.
Great Truck
I love my truck 20.6 MPG regular 22 MPG super 100,000 miles, replaced battery,and front brake pads, thats all. I use Mobil 1. Highly recommended truck, I have installed a K+N 77 series intake, and throttle body spacer, truck has stock size tires 31"
Amazing
This truck has been in my wife's family since 2002 and it has been amazing. Other than routine oil changes, tune ups, brakes and a battery last year this truck has never needed a repair. That is amazing even for a Toyota. It now has 162k on it and shows no signs of slowing down. The gas mileage is great for a truck that looks as mean as it does, 19-21 city and 22-24 highway. It is user friendly and fun to drive. It still regular gets compliments and people asking me to sell it to them.
Toyota for life.
We owned a GMC and within a few years of its life, quite a few things were already breaking. I purchased my 2000 Toyota Tacoma 2wd back in 2000 and it is still going strong in 2015. Other than some normal paint oxidization, I have no complaints. The only expensive maintenance we had done was replacing the catalytic converters and timing belt work but that was nothing compared to its years of service. This car has cost us so little money in its lifetime.
High marks for 2000 Tacoma XtraCab 4WD
Have had no problems with this truck since new except a water leak (wet rug) which the dealer managed to diagnose & fix on the first try (a grommet located on the fire wall was leaking.) I previously owned a 94 Tacoma (hilux) Reg Cab 4wd and found it to be a nice little truck; but I've found the 2000 to be much more refined and comfortable, by a long shot. The 2.7L 4 cyl has surprisingly good pick-up with the automatic trans, just don't plan on moving too fast with the bed loaded.
