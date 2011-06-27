  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Tacoma
5(62%)4(25%)3(6%)2(4%)1(3%)
4.4
68 reviews
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,324 - $4,786
Used Tacoma for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck

JG1968, 11/11/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Extremely reliable truck. Also, the truck is the most sure footed vehicle I have ever driven in the snow. The looks of the truck from the outside are classy and from the inside simple and straight forward. The stock seats are torture devices. Also, the cup holders are poor.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

Nate Bro, 09/17/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my truck 20.6 MPG regular 22 MPG super 100,000 miles, replaced battery,and front brake pads, thats all. I use Mobil 1. Highly recommended truck, I have installed a K+N 77 series intake, and throttle body spacer, truck has stock size tires 31"

Report Abuse

Amazing

mudrunner23, 05/17/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck has been in my wife's family since 2002 and it has been amazing. Other than routine oil changes, tune ups, brakes and a battery last year this truck has never needed a repair. That is amazing even for a Toyota. It now has 162k on it and shows no signs of slowing down. The gas mileage is great for a truck that looks as mean as it does, 19-21 city and 22-24 highway. It is user friendly and fun to drive. It still regular gets compliments and people asking me to sell it to them.

Report Abuse

Toyota for life.

Nancy Loureiro, 11/21/2015
2dr Extended Cab SB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We owned a GMC and within a few years of its life, quite a few things were already breaking. I purchased my 2000 Toyota Tacoma 2wd back in 2000 and it is still going strong in 2015. Other than some normal paint oxidization, I have no complaints. The only expensive maintenance we had done was replacing the catalytic converters and timing belt work but that was nothing compared to its years of service. This car has cost us so little money in its lifetime.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

High marks for 2000 Tacoma XtraCab 4WD

Hunk, 03/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have had no problems with this truck since new except a water leak (wet rug) which the dealer managed to diagnose & fix on the first try (a grommet located on the fire wall was leaking.) I previously owned a 94 Tacoma (hilux) Reg Cab 4wd and found it to be a nice little truck; but I've found the 2000 to be much more refined and comfortable, by a long shot. The 2.7L 4 cyl has surprisingly good pick-up with the automatic trans, just don't plan on moving too fast with the bed loaded.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale

Related Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles