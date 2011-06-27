Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|19
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/360.0 mi.
|306.0/396.0 mi.
|342.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|19
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|142 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|27.2 in.
|27.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.0 in.
|202.3 in.
|202.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3035 lbs.
|3280 lbs.
|3175 lbs.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1889.0 lbs.
|1588.0 lbs.
|1588.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|121.9 in.
|121.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019