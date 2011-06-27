  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171921
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg17/22 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.306.0/396.0 mi.342.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG171921
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.7 l3.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg roomno27.2 in.27.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.0 in.202.3 in.202.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3035 lbs.3280 lbs.3175 lbs.
Height66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Maximum payload1889.0 lbs.1588.0 lbs.1588.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.121.9 in.121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Surfside Green Mica
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica
no
  • Natural White
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Mystic Purple Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Surfside Green Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
no
  • Gray
  • Oak
