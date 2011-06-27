Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

I really enjoy my truck! I have 217,000 miles and will run it for as long as I can. Only major repair was the water pump. Still running original fuel filter, drum brakes, AC, plug wires. It drives like new and does not burn any oil. You cannot beat Toyota quality and this truck proves that.

Remember the old advertisement when the Tacoma gets hit by a meteor, then drives out of the crater?? It's a bit of an exaggeration, but not much... I just went over 200,000 miles and it is still going strong. Only problem ever was a starter. Puts all Chevy's or Ford's to shame.

Eugene , 08/12/2007

5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I wanted an old Toyota truck ever since I went on a missions trip to Haiti a few years ago. The roads were so bad and the people were so poor there, that the only vehicles that survived were the old Toyota trucks. I bought one with 118k miles, and it has about 150k so far. The truck has been reliable, except it ran poorly for a while due to the timing belt slipping a few teeth. I blame the Toyota dealer, because they replaced the timing belt and water pump right after I got the truck. Now, I do all my own maintenance, and I hope to drive it 300k miles before any major overhaul is needed. There is no rust on the body yet. I get about 21 mpg on the highway, and it has a lot of torque.