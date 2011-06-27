Used 1997 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Bury me in my Tacoma!
I bought my Tacoma new in December of 1996. I confess that I haven't been the most responsible owner regarding regular maintenance and the like. It doesn't seem to matter, though. My Tacoma, now at 198,000 miles, turns over and purrs like a kitten every morning. I have driven it cross-country 7 times and would still have the confidence to do it today at its current mileage. I've used it for hauling construction debris, towing a loaded U-haul trailer up a mountain, and even fit two men over 6' tall in the regular cab with me. I've proven it can run on no oil (per my mechanic's chagrin) and an empty gas tank. This machine is truly remarkable and, at times, even miraculous.
no worries
By far and away, the most reliable vehicle i have ever owned... at 100,000 miles it's just getting broken in... the a/c and heater work almost too well... with toyota quality there are no worries
Most basic truck
Maybe my truck is just having it's time and I probably would have rated higher if I had it earlier but It's been Ok truck I bought it with 237,000 miles and I have 320,000 on it since I've owned it I replaced the radiator, dropped a K&N filter in replaced the transmission gasket (I have an auto), the electrical, tires, ball joints, bearings, front calipers, CV boots, alternator, this all happened within 3 months of owning it so @ about 250,000 I replaced all this and lasted to 320,000 I hope it just last now I did most of the work myself so it was some what worth it. I love parking this thing in the city though when I'm working out there.
Failed Inspection
The truck itself was OK. The interior was kind of shredded. I know it’s a Toyota but not worth what it was listed for in the condition it was in. My biggest concern was that this truck was listed with a failed inspection for three different things. Who lists a truck that hasn’t even passed inspection!? I was told I could take it at a reduced price “as is”. First off, I have NO idea as to the specifics as to why it failed, only a category. Who would take on that liability!? Second, it’s not even legal to drive off the lot! The whole thing was shady...
What a junker
This peice of junk was never any good from day one! Its just one thing after another. Then you take it in to be repaired and they can't figure out what is wrong! I will NEVER BY A TOYOTA AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!
