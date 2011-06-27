Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,704*
Total Cash Price
$51,494
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,494*
Total Cash Price
$50,484
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,877*
Total Cash Price
$69,163
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,297*
Total Cash Price
$71,182
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,482*
Total Cash Price
$69,668
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,914*
Total Cash Price
$52,503
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,716*
Total Cash Price
$73,202
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,494*
Total Cash Price
$50,484
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,358*
Total Cash Price
$57,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$4,700
|Maintenance
|$1,089
|$1,613
|$729
|$1,194
|$2,118
|$6,743
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,730
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,917
|Financing
|$2,769
|$2,227
|$1,649
|$1,031
|$373
|$8,050
|Depreciation
|$9,412
|$4,522
|$3,978
|$3,526
|$3,164
|$24,601
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,484
|$12,118
|$10,282
|$9,858
|$9,962
|$61,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,068
|$1,581
|$715
|$1,171
|$2,076
|$6,611
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,860
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,617
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,892
|Depreciation
|$9,227
|$4,433
|$3,900
|$3,457
|$3,102
|$24,119
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,102
|$11,880
|$10,080
|$9,665
|$9,767
|$60,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$1,463
|$2,166
|$980
|$1,604
|$2,844
|$9,057
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,666
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,918
|Financing
|$3,720
|$2,991
|$2,215
|$1,385
|$501
|$10,812
|Depreciation
|$12,641
|$6,073
|$5,343
|$4,736
|$4,250
|$33,043
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,170
|$16,276
|$13,810
|$13,241
|$13,381
|$82,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$1,506
|$2,229
|$1,008
|$1,651
|$2,927
|$9,322
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,773
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,033
|Financing
|$3,828
|$3,078
|$2,280
|$1,426
|$516
|$11,128
|Depreciation
|$13,010
|$6,251
|$5,499
|$4,874
|$4,374
|$34,008
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,934
|$16,751
|$14,213
|$13,628
|$13,771
|$85,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$6,359
|Maintenance
|$1,474
|$2,182
|$987
|$1,616
|$2,865
|$9,123
|Repairs
|$382
|$558
|$651
|$760
|$890
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,693
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,947
|Financing
|$3,747
|$3,013
|$2,231
|$1,395
|$505
|$10,891
|Depreciation
|$12,733
|$6,118
|$5,382
|$4,771
|$4,281
|$33,284
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,361
|$16,394
|$13,910
|$13,338
|$13,478
|$83,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$1,111
|$1,644
|$744
|$1,218
|$2,159
|$6,875
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,783
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,974
|Financing
|$2,824
|$2,270
|$1,682
|$1,051
|$381
|$8,208
|Depreciation
|$9,596
|$4,610
|$4,056
|$3,595
|$3,226
|$25,084
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,866
|$12,355
|$10,483
|$10,052
|$10,158
|$62,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$6,682
|Maintenance
|$1,549
|$2,292
|$1,037
|$1,698
|$3,010
|$9,586
|Repairs
|$402
|$586
|$684
|$799
|$935
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,880
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,147
|Financing
|$3,937
|$3,165
|$2,345
|$1,466
|$531
|$11,443
|Depreciation
|$13,379
|$6,428
|$5,655
|$5,013
|$4,498
|$34,973
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,698
|$17,226
|$14,616
|$14,014
|$14,162
|$87,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,068
|$1,581
|$715
|$1,171
|$2,076
|$6,611
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,860
|Financing
|$2,715
|$2,183
|$1,617
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,892
|Depreciation
|$9,227
|$4,433
|$3,900
|$3,457
|$3,102
|$24,119
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,102
|$11,880
|$10,080
|$9,665
|$9,767
|$60,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sequoia SUV Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$5,207
|Maintenance
|$1,207
|$1,787
|$808
|$1,323
|$2,346
|$7,470
|Repairs
|$313
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$2,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,024
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,232
|Financing
|$3,068
|$2,467
|$1,827
|$1,142
|$414
|$8,918
|Depreciation
|$10,427
|$5,009
|$4,407
|$3,906
|$3,505
|$27,254
|Fuel
|$2,566
|$2,643
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$13,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,585
|$13,424
|$11,390
|$10,921
|$11,037
|$68,358
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sequoia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019