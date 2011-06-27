Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,995
|$12,227
|$14,121
|Clean
|$9,638
|$11,776
|$13,571
|Average
|$8,925
|$10,874
|$12,470
|Rough
|$8,211
|$9,972
|$11,369
Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,568
|$12,887
|$14,855
|Clean
|$10,191
|$12,412
|$14,276
|Average
|$9,436
|$11,461
|$13,118
|Rough
|$8,682
|$10,510
|$11,960
Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,437
|$13,763
|$15,739
|Clean
|$11,029
|$13,255
|$15,126
|Average
|$10,213
|$12,240
|$13,899
|Rough
|$9,396
|$11,225
|$12,672
Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,088
|$14,443
|$16,447
|Clean
|$11,656
|$13,910
|$15,806
|Average
|$10,793
|$12,845
|$14,524
|Rough
|$9,931
|$11,779
|$13,242
Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,545
|$12,759
|$14,640
|Clean
|$10,169
|$12,288
|$14,070
|Average
|$9,416
|$11,347
|$12,929
|Rough
|$8,663
|$10,406
|$11,787
Estimated values
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,097
|$13,443
|$15,436
|Clean
|$10,701
|$12,947
|$14,834
|Average
|$9,909
|$11,955
|$13,631
|Rough
|$9,117
|$10,963
|$12,427