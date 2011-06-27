Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,665
|$10,721
|$12,199
|Clean
|$8,201
|$10,130
|$11,504
|Average
|$7,273
|$8,950
|$10,116
|Rough
|$6,345
|$7,769
|$8,728
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,378
|$7,897
|$8,991
|Clean
|$6,036
|$7,463
|$8,479
|Average
|$5,353
|$6,593
|$7,456
|Rough
|$4,670
|$5,723
|$6,433
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,026
|$8,866
|$10,186
|Clean
|$6,649
|$8,378
|$9,607
|Average
|$5,897
|$7,402
|$8,447
|Rough
|$5,144
|$6,425
|$7,288
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,459
|$9,546
|$11,042
|Clean
|$7,060
|$9,020
|$10,414
|Average
|$6,261
|$7,969
|$9,157
|Rough
|$5,462
|$6,918
|$7,901
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,119
|$6,421
|$7,356
|Clean
|$4,845
|$6,067
|$6,938
|Average
|$4,296
|$5,360
|$6,101
|Rough
|$3,748
|$4,653
|$5,263
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,295
|$9,079
|$10,360
|Clean
|$6,905
|$8,579
|$9,771
|Average
|$6,123
|$7,580
|$8,592
|Rough
|$5,342
|$6,580
|$7,413
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,275
|$10,317
|$11,784
|Clean
|$7,832
|$9,749
|$11,113
|Average
|$6,946
|$8,613
|$9,772
|Rough
|$6,059
|$7,476
|$8,431
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,125
|$12,712
|$14,568
|Clean
|$9,583
|$12,012
|$13,739
|Average
|$8,499
|$10,612
|$12,081
|Rough
|$7,414
|$9,212
|$10,423
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,796
|$10,686
|$12,751
|Clean
|$7,378
|$10,098
|$12,025
|Average
|$6,543
|$8,921
|$10,574
|Rough
|$5,708
|$7,744
|$9,123
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,001
|$11,049
|$12,522
|Clean
|$8,519
|$10,441
|$11,809
|Average
|$7,555
|$9,224
|$10,384
|Rough
|$6,591
|$8,007
|$8,959
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,949
|$10,989
|$12,457
|Clean
|$8,470
|$10,384
|$11,748
|Average
|$7,511
|$9,174
|$10,331
|Rough
|$6,553
|$7,964
|$8,913
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,114
|$10,036
|$11,418
|Clean
|$7,679
|$9,483
|$10,768
|Average
|$6,810
|$8,378
|$9,469
|Rough
|$5,941
|$7,273
|$8,169
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,546
|$11,958
|$13,690
|Clean
|$9,035
|$11,300
|$12,911
|Average
|$8,012
|$9,983
|$11,353
|Rough
|$6,990
|$8,666
|$9,795
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,618
|$8,747
|$9,566
|Clean
|$7,210
|$8,265
|$9,022
|Average
|$6,394
|$7,302
|$7,933
|Rough
|$5,578
|$6,338
|$6,845
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,845
|$9,150
|$10,096
|Clean
|$7,425
|$8,646
|$9,521
|Average
|$6,585
|$7,639
|$8,372
|Rough
|$5,745
|$6,631
|$7,223
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,060
|$7,741
|$8,948
|Clean
|$5,735
|$7,315
|$8,439
|Average
|$5,086
|$6,462
|$7,420
|Rough
|$4,437
|$5,610
|$6,402