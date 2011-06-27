  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,665$10,721$12,199
Clean$8,201$10,130$11,504
Average$7,273$8,950$10,116
Rough$6,345$7,769$8,728
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,378$7,897$8,991
Clean$6,036$7,463$8,479
Average$5,353$6,593$7,456
Rough$4,670$5,723$6,433
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,026$8,866$10,186
Clean$6,649$8,378$9,607
Average$5,897$7,402$8,447
Rough$5,144$6,425$7,288
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,459$9,546$11,042
Clean$7,060$9,020$10,414
Average$6,261$7,969$9,157
Rough$5,462$6,918$7,901
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,119$6,421$7,356
Clean$4,845$6,067$6,938
Average$4,296$5,360$6,101
Rough$3,748$4,653$5,263
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,295$9,079$10,360
Clean$6,905$8,579$9,771
Average$6,123$7,580$8,592
Rough$5,342$6,580$7,413
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,275$10,317$11,784
Clean$7,832$9,749$11,113
Average$6,946$8,613$9,772
Rough$6,059$7,476$8,431
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,125$12,712$14,568
Clean$9,583$12,012$13,739
Average$8,499$10,612$12,081
Rough$7,414$9,212$10,423
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,796$10,686$12,751
Clean$7,378$10,098$12,025
Average$6,543$8,921$10,574
Rough$5,708$7,744$9,123
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,001$11,049$12,522
Clean$8,519$10,441$11,809
Average$7,555$9,224$10,384
Rough$6,591$8,007$8,959
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,949$10,989$12,457
Clean$8,470$10,384$11,748
Average$7,511$9,174$10,331
Rough$6,553$7,964$8,913
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,114$10,036$11,418
Clean$7,679$9,483$10,768
Average$6,810$8,378$9,469
Rough$5,941$7,273$8,169
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,546$11,958$13,690
Clean$9,035$11,300$12,911
Average$8,012$9,983$11,353
Rough$6,990$8,666$9,795
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,618$8,747$9,566
Clean$7,210$8,265$9,022
Average$6,394$7,302$7,933
Rough$5,578$6,338$6,845
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,845$9,150$10,096
Clean$7,425$8,646$9,521
Average$6,585$7,639$8,372
Rough$5,745$6,631$7,223
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,060$7,741$8,948
Clean$5,735$7,315$8,439
Average$5,086$6,462$7,420
Rough$4,437$5,610$6,402
Sell my 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,067 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,067 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,067 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $3,748 to $7,356, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.