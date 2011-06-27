Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,640
|$1,978
|Clean
|$873
|$1,499
|$1,817
|Average
|$709
|$1,218
|$1,493
|Rough
|$545
|$937
|$1,169
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$817
|$1,507
|$1,852
|Clean
|$747
|$1,378
|$1,700
|Average
|$607
|$1,120
|$1,397
|Rough
|$467
|$861
|$1,094
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,543
|$1,875
|Clean
|$801
|$1,411
|$1,722
|Average
|$650
|$1,147
|$1,415
|Rough
|$500
|$882
|$1,108
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$843
|$1,502
|$1,830
|Clean
|$771
|$1,374
|$1,680
|Average
|$626
|$1,116
|$1,380
|Rough
|$482
|$859
|$1,081
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Chevy Van G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,437
|$1,735
|Clean
|$764
|$1,314
|$1,593
|Average
|$621
|$1,068
|$1,309
|Rough
|$477
|$821
|$1,025