2014 Cadillac ATS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,592$17,316$19,789
Clean$13,853$16,422$18,739
Average$12,375$14,634$16,638
Rough$10,898$12,847$14,537
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,160$16,872$19,334
Clean$13,443$16,001$18,308
Average$12,009$14,260$16,255
Rough$10,575$12,518$14,203
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,111$16,467$18,610
Clean$13,397$15,617$17,622
Average$11,968$13,917$15,647
Rough$10,538$12,217$13,671
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,830$15,374$17,682
Clean$12,180$14,580$16,744
Average$10,881$12,993$14,867
Rough$9,581$11,406$12,990
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,962$11,954$13,761
Clean$9,458$11,337$13,031
Average$8,449$10,103$11,570
Rough$7,440$8,869$10,110
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,773$15,530$18,029
Clean$12,126$14,728$17,072
Average$10,833$13,125$15,158
Rough$9,539$11,522$13,244
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,578$15,038$17,270
Clean$11,941$14,261$16,354
Average$10,667$12,709$14,520
Rough$9,393$11,157$12,687
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,042$14,392$16,526
Clean$11,432$13,649$15,649
Average$10,213$12,164$13,895
Rough$8,993$10,678$12,141
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,865$13,044$15,021
Clean$10,315$12,370$14,224
Average$9,214$11,024$12,630
Rough$8,114$9,677$11,035
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,841$16,441$18,801
Clean$13,140$15,592$17,803
Average$11,739$13,895$15,808
Rough$10,337$12,198$13,812
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,307$15,766$17,999
Clean$12,633$14,952$17,043
Average$11,286$13,325$15,133
Rough$9,938$11,697$13,222
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,242$15,786$18,095
Clean$12,571$14,971$17,135
Average$11,230$13,342$15,214
Rough$9,889$11,712$13,293
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,921$13,172$15,214
Clean$10,368$12,492$14,406
Average$9,262$11,132$12,791
Rough$8,156$9,772$11,176
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,397$13,632$15,662
Clean$10,820$12,928$14,830
Average$9,665$11,521$13,168
Rough$8,511$10,114$11,505
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,596$12,809$14,818
Clean$10,059$12,148$14,032
Average$8,986$10,826$12,459
Rough$7,913$9,503$10,886
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,092$15,550$17,783
Clean$12,429$14,747$16,839
Average$11,103$13,142$14,951
Rough$9,777$11,536$13,064
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Cadillac ATS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,337 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,337 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Cadillac ATS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,458 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,337 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Cadillac ATS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Cadillac ATS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Cadillac ATS ranges from $7,440 to $13,761, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Cadillac ATS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.