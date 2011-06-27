Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,592
|$17,316
|$19,789
|Clean
|$13,853
|$16,422
|$18,739
|Average
|$12,375
|$14,634
|$16,638
|Rough
|$10,898
|$12,847
|$14,537
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,160
|$16,872
|$19,334
|Clean
|$13,443
|$16,001
|$18,308
|Average
|$12,009
|$14,260
|$16,255
|Rough
|$10,575
|$12,518
|$14,203
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,111
|$16,467
|$18,610
|Clean
|$13,397
|$15,617
|$17,622
|Average
|$11,968
|$13,917
|$15,647
|Rough
|$10,538
|$12,217
|$13,671
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,830
|$15,374
|$17,682
|Clean
|$12,180
|$14,580
|$16,744
|Average
|$10,881
|$12,993
|$14,867
|Rough
|$9,581
|$11,406
|$12,990
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,962
|$11,954
|$13,761
|Clean
|$9,458
|$11,337
|$13,031
|Average
|$8,449
|$10,103
|$11,570
|Rough
|$7,440
|$8,869
|$10,110
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,773
|$15,530
|$18,029
|Clean
|$12,126
|$14,728
|$17,072
|Average
|$10,833
|$13,125
|$15,158
|Rough
|$9,539
|$11,522
|$13,244
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,578
|$15,038
|$17,270
|Clean
|$11,941
|$14,261
|$16,354
|Average
|$10,667
|$12,709
|$14,520
|Rough
|$9,393
|$11,157
|$12,687
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,042
|$14,392
|$16,526
|Clean
|$11,432
|$13,649
|$15,649
|Average
|$10,213
|$12,164
|$13,895
|Rough
|$8,993
|$10,678
|$12,141
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,865
|$13,044
|$15,021
|Clean
|$10,315
|$12,370
|$14,224
|Average
|$9,214
|$11,024
|$12,630
|Rough
|$8,114
|$9,677
|$11,035
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,841
|$16,441
|$18,801
|Clean
|$13,140
|$15,592
|$17,803
|Average
|$11,739
|$13,895
|$15,808
|Rough
|$10,337
|$12,198
|$13,812
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,307
|$15,766
|$17,999
|Clean
|$12,633
|$14,952
|$17,043
|Average
|$11,286
|$13,325
|$15,133
|Rough
|$9,938
|$11,697
|$13,222
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,242
|$15,786
|$18,095
|Clean
|$12,571
|$14,971
|$17,135
|Average
|$11,230
|$13,342
|$15,214
|Rough
|$9,889
|$11,712
|$13,293
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,921
|$13,172
|$15,214
|Clean
|$10,368
|$12,492
|$14,406
|Average
|$9,262
|$11,132
|$12,791
|Rough
|$8,156
|$9,772
|$11,176
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,397
|$13,632
|$15,662
|Clean
|$10,820
|$12,928
|$14,830
|Average
|$9,665
|$11,521
|$13,168
|Rough
|$8,511
|$10,114
|$11,505
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,596
|$12,809
|$14,818
|Clean
|$10,059
|$12,148
|$14,032
|Average
|$8,986
|$10,826
|$12,459
|Rough
|$7,913
|$9,503
|$10,886
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,092
|$15,550
|$17,783
|Clean
|$12,429
|$14,747
|$16,839
|Average
|$11,103
|$13,142
|$14,951
|Rough
|$9,777
|$11,536
|$13,064