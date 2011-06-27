Estimated values
1992 Cadillac Fleetwood 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,432
|$2,233
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,994
|$2,388
|Average
|$962
|$1,516
|$1,816
|Rough
|$648
|$1,039
|$1,245
Estimated values
1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$805
|$1,431
|$1,773
|Clean
|$716
|$1,278
|$1,583
|Average
|$540
|$972
|$1,204
|Rough
|$364
|$666
|$825
Estimated values
1992 Cadillac Fleetwood 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,432
|$2,233
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,994
|$2,388
|Average
|$962
|$1,516
|$1,816
|Rough
|$648
|$1,039
|$1,245