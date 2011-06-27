Estimated values
2006 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,419
|$3,346
|$3,843
|Clean
|$2,233
|$3,086
|$3,544
|Average
|$1,863
|$2,567
|$2,946
|Rough
|$1,492
|$2,047
|$2,348
Estimated values
2006 Buick Rainier CXL 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,226
|$3,689
|Clean
|$2,183
|$2,976
|$3,402
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,475
|$2,827
|Rough
|$1,459
|$1,974
|$2,253