Used 2011 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Pleasantly Surprised... 06princes , 03/15/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I drive and still own my Dodge Charger, but the V8 with a Hemi, sucks the gas down..So,We bought this car to help with the rising prices of gas, and to save some money in the long run, and we love it, This car has a lot of get up and go, we have no trouble pulling out or picking up speed, It is so quiet, that sometimes you wonder if it is running, my three daughters fit in the back seat with no problem and one is in a car seat..We have a couple of hills that we have to go over everyday and the Prius has no problem going over them..So far we are well pleased with this little car, its doing everything it says it can...

does what it says it can do greencar2 , 03/20/2011 43 of 45 people found this review helpful Vehicle was purchased mainly for fuel economy given my long daily commute. Delivered 48 mgp as measured at the pump on first tank. Driving style and accessory use make a significant diffrence in mpg. I was driving moderately with minimal use of heat, AC or lights. Toyota has listened to various on line postings and seems to have corrected every minor thing that was wrong with the 2010 model. Brakes work perfectly with no lag when going over bumps or pot holes in road. There is no delay as many had claimed for 2010 version. The radio gets good reception in all bands now. Glad I waited for 2011, I never purchase a new model the first year of launch.

My 1st Hybrid mpgboy , 04/07/2011 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Excellent build quality, but I was expecting that as a long time Toyota buyer. The Prius is comfortable, quiet at highway speeds and easy to drive. I commute 100 miles round trip every day. In the early morning, it is a highway drive, in the afternoon it is 1/2 bumper to bumper and 1/2 highway. This car does well in both. I am averaging 53mpgs after 3 tanks of gas. If I drive at 60mph on the highway, I can get 56mpgs. The car is very roomy with a large cargo area

Smooth hondageek1 , 05/01/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I read and heard alot about the prius mainly negative. The wife and i took a test drive and bought on the spot. It is quiet smooth and feels sturdy. The gas milage is heaven espicially with rising prices. Quite a techno machine but if two regular people over 50 can figure the car out anyone can.