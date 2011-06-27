Used 2004 Toyota Prius Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,295
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|46
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|48/45 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|571.2/535.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|46
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|82 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|110 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|51 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|59.3 in.
|Length
|175 in.
|Curb weight
|2890 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.26 cd.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|Rear track
|58.3 in.
|Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|15 x 6 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P185/65R15 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
