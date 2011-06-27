  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Prius
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Toyota Prius Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Prius
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,295
See Prius Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)48/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)571.2/535.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG46
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Torque82 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,295
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,295
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front track59.3 in.
Length175 in.
Curb weight2890 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient.26 cd.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Exterior Colors
  • Millenium Silver
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Seaside Pearl
  • Driftwood Pearl
  • Tideland Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory/Brown
  • Gray/Burgundy
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,295
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Prius Inventory

Related Used 2004 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles