Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,513$2,402$2,887
Clean$1,363$2,163$2,599
Average$1,064$1,686$2,022
Rough$765$1,209$1,446
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$2,435$2,961
Clean$1,323$2,194$2,666
Average$1,033$1,710$2,075
Rough$742$1,226$1,484
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,527$3,054
Clean$1,404$2,276$2,749
Average$1,096$1,774$2,140
Rough$788$1,272$1,530
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,677$2,630$3,150
Clean$1,511$2,369$2,835
Average$1,180$1,847$2,207
Rough$848$1,324$1,578
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,970$2,926$3,446
Clean$1,776$2,636$3,102
Average$1,386$2,054$2,415
Rough$996$1,473$1,727
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,370$3,267$3,756
Clean$2,136$2,942$3,381
Average$1,667$2,293$2,632
Rough$1,198$1,645$1,882
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,129$3,291$3,923
Clean$1,919$2,964$3,532
Average$1,497$2,311$2,749
Rough$1,076$1,657$1,966
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,882$3,549
Clean$1,491$2,596$3,195
Average$1,164$2,023$2,486
Rough$837$1,451$1,778
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,513$4,169
Clean$2,083$3,165$3,753
Average$1,626$2,467$2,921
Rough$1,168$1,769$2,089
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,163 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,163 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,163 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 GMC Sonoma ranges from $765 to $2,887, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.