Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,402
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,363
|$2,163
|$2,599
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,686
|$2,022
|Rough
|$765
|$1,209
|$1,446
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,435
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,194
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,710
|$2,075
|Rough
|$742
|$1,226
|$1,484
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,527
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,276
|$2,749
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,774
|$2,140
|Rough
|$788
|$1,272
|$1,530
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 2dr Regular Cab SLS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,630
|$3,150
|Clean
|$1,511
|$2,369
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,847
|$2,207
|Rough
|$848
|$1,324
|$1,578
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$2,926
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,776
|$2,636
|$3,102
|Average
|$1,386
|$2,054
|$2,415
|Rough
|$996
|$1,473
|$1,727
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,267
|$3,756
|Clean
|$2,136
|$2,942
|$3,381
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,293
|$2,632
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,645
|$1,882
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,129
|$3,291
|$3,923
|Clean
|$1,919
|$2,964
|$3,532
|Average
|$1,497
|$2,311
|$2,749
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,657
|$1,966
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,882
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,596
|$3,195
|Average
|$1,164
|$2,023
|$2,486
|Rough
|$837
|$1,451
|$1,778
Estimated values
2002 GMC Sonoma 3dr Extended Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,513
|$4,169
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,165
|$3,753
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,467
|$2,921
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,769
|$2,089