Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Two Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Prius c
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)48/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/408.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.5 gal.
Combined MPG46
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,430
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,430
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,430
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,430
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Two-Tone Light Blue Gray/Black Interior Fabricyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Two-Tone Dark Blue/Black Interior Fabricyes
Cargo Net-Envelopeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,430
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Body Side Moldingsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Length162.4 in.
Curb weight2530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width68.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Exterior Colors
  • Moonglow
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Tide Pool Pearl
  • Absolutely Red
  • Tangerine Splash Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Sandstorm
Interior Colors
  • Light Blue Gray/Black, cloth
  • Dark Blue/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,430
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P175/65R15 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
15 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
