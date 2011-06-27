1991 Toyota Previa Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Replaced Van in March, 1990. Employs midengine design driving the rear or all four wheels. ABS is optional on LE models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Previa.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kathleen hibben,04/25/2016
LE 3dr Minivan
This has been a great 7 passenger van. Easy to get in and out, great views all around. We are second owners and have all records and orginal manuels. Moon roof and sun roof. Captain chairs in front and middle row (great to keep kiddo's apart). Large cargo area. Light blue in color. Has oil leak but no other problems runs like a champ. [non-permissible content removed]
MTrudell,03/11/2010
I remember seeing these when they first came out and thought I gotta get one of those, Well 17 years of marriage and many minivans later I came across this one for sale and had to have it. I have driven from NC to NY to Utah and Back with this thing and it does not disappoint! My kids are growing up and moving out and I have Begun to sport tune it old school, Kragers and Fresh paint (my wife run a mailbox all the way down the passenger side, Never live that down) I actually get 27.5 MPG on long trips with 3 teens and 2 adults loaded. I really wish they would bring these back! I also will be buried in mine! Wish i had got my hands on one when i first got married!
adam,09/24/2009
Bought my previa with around 150k miles on it, it now has over 260k miles. Have never had a problem with it. Love the dual sun roofs, captain seats, and bulletproof engine. Drive it back and forth from Michigan to Pittsburgh on a semi-weekly basis, runs prefect every time. Toyota should start a "high-mileage-club" like Volvo used to have. Love how easy it is to work on... Which is nearly never, since these things just keep on running!
cc,02/02/2010
My previa was just totaled today. THis was the best car even owned, it took my kids to preschool up to college not to count the many vacations. I am very sad to say goodbye to such a good friend. The interior upholstery was still perfect today. Goodbye, and thank you for being there for us.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Previa features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
