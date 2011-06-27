I remember seeing these when they first came out and thought I gotta get one of those, Well 17 years of marriage and many minivans later I came across this one for sale and had to have it. I have driven from NC to NY to Utah and Back with this thing and it does not disappoint! My kids are growing up and moving out and I have Begun to sport tune it old school, Kragers and Fresh paint (my wife run a mailbox all the way down the passenger side, Never live that down) I actually get 27.5 MPG on long trips with 3 teens and 2 adults loaded. I really wish they would bring these back! I also will be buried in mine! Wish i had got my hands on one when i first got married!

Read more