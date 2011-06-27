  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
1992 Toyota Previa Review

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Toyota Previa for Sale
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,427
Used Previa for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Driver airbag is added, and with new knee bolsters under the dash and a third brake light, the 1992 Previa becomes the first minivan to meet passenger car safety requirements, including standards for roof crush and side-impact protection. ABS is newly optional on DX models. LE models get standard power windows, locks and mirrors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Previa.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
25 reviews
Write a review
Most helpful consumer reviews

The Matriarch
otterkin,11/15/2013
This is a fantastic van. My family bought the car used in 1995, and I inherited it as my first car after high school. It took us cross-country 3 times and up and down both coasts. Unfortunately, it just blew a head gasket at over 300,000 miles. I don't have the money to rebuild the engine, so this Previa's days are done. :-( The Previa always had some electrical problems with the interior lights and the moonroof, but those were minor. Other then a repair bill of 3,000 in 2003 I believe, it's been low-maintenance. Truly a spectacular car.
Can't beat it, my trusty friend
none,06/11/2008
Bought this from 1st owner in 2003 with 125K miles on it. Previous owner had a 10 year/100K mile warranty on it, took it in for every hiccup, kept meticulous records on it. I instantly fell in love with it. I didn't know that it typically needs a new front differential (I have an LE AllTrac) at 130K miles. That was $2400 at the dealer to repair. Oh well, my only repair so far. This van has taken 24k miles per year with next to no problems, except brakes. They seem to wear out fast. I get fantastic gas mileage. My kids can beat it up & I don't worry. This is the true workhorse van, SUV, truck combined, and I will never part with it. I want to be buried in my Previa. LOVE YOU BABY!
350,000 and just needed work
mama1948,08/02/2008
I bought the Previa because all four boys could sit in the car comfortably. Nobody's head touched the ceiling in the back. There were shoulder seat belts for three in back. The seats would fold down so the boys could nap comfortably. Its tough for a 6 foot teen ager to be comfortable sleeping sitting up. The seats folded together to make a bed. There was plenty of hauling space. I was comfortable while driving. The car was up high enough to see over most cars. I have never had any trouble driving in ice and snow. We've driven from Olympia, WA to Pasadena to watch the Huskies play in the Rose Bowl every year they played. Drove down to visit family in San Diego and Phoenix a bunch, too.
Great mileage
Dick Kimple,02/05/2010
Bought this Previa new 19 years ago. We have a second home at 9500' in Colorado and loaded it many times for the trip to the mountains. Great mileage, grate vehicle. I have taken it in to trade 3 times and the dealers don't know what they are missing. My family will park it over my grave and plant flowers in it. My son is expecting our 1st grand child and he wants it. He lives in Ft. Collins and it will make a great Colorado car. Only has 180,000 miles.
See all 25 reviews of the 1992 Toyota Previa
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Toyota Previa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Toyota Previa

