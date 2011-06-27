1992 Toyota Previa Review
Other years
1992 Highlights
Driver airbag is added, and with new knee bolsters under the dash and a third brake light, the 1992 Previa becomes the first minivan to meet passenger car safety requirements, including standards for roof crush and side-impact protection. ABS is newly optional on DX models. LE models get standard power windows, locks and mirrors.
otterkin,11/15/2013
This is a fantastic van. My family bought the car used in 1995, and I inherited it as my first car after high school. It took us cross-country 3 times and up and down both coasts. Unfortunately, it just blew a head gasket at over 300,000 miles. I don't have the money to rebuild the engine, so this Previa's days are done. :-( The Previa always had some electrical problems with the interior lights and the moonroof, but those were minor. Other then a repair bill of 3,000 in 2003 I believe, it's been low-maintenance. Truly a spectacular car.
none,06/11/2008
Bought this from 1st owner in 2003 with 125K miles on it. Previous owner had a 10 year/100K mile warranty on it, took it in for every hiccup, kept meticulous records on it. I instantly fell in love with it. I didn't know that it typically needs a new front differential (I have an LE AllTrac) at 130K miles. That was $2400 at the dealer to repair. Oh well, my only repair so far. This van has taken 24k miles per year with next to no problems, except brakes. They seem to wear out fast. I get fantastic gas mileage. My kids can beat it up & I don't worry. This is the true workhorse van, SUV, truck combined, and I will never part with it. I want to be buried in my Previa. LOVE YOU BABY!
mama1948,08/02/2008
I bought the Previa because all four boys could sit in the car comfortably. Nobody's head touched the ceiling in the back. There were shoulder seat belts for three in back. The seats would fold down so the boys could nap comfortably. Its tough for a 6 foot teen ager to be comfortable sleeping sitting up. The seats folded together to make a bed. There was plenty of hauling space. I was comfortable while driving. The car was up high enough to see over most cars. I have never had any trouble driving in ice and snow. We've driven from Olympia, WA to Pasadena to watch the Huskies play in the Rose Bowl every year they played. Drove down to visit family in San Diego and Phoenix a bunch, too.
Dick Kimple,02/05/2010
Bought this Previa new 19 years ago. We have a second home at 9500' in Colorado and loaded it many times for the trip to the mountains. Great mileage, grate vehicle. I have taken it in to trade 3 times and the dealers don't know what they are missing. My family will park it over my grave and plant flowers in it. My son is expecting our 1st grand child and he wants it. He lives in Ft. Collins and it will make a great Colorado car. Only has 180,000 miles.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
