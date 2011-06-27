Bought this from 1st owner in 2003 with 125K miles on it. Previous owner had a 10 year/100K mile warranty on it, took it in for every hiccup, kept meticulous records on it. I instantly fell in love with it. I didn't know that it typically needs a new front differential (I have an LE AllTrac) at 130K miles. That was $2400 at the dealer to repair. Oh well, my only repair so far. This van has taken 24k miles per year with next to no problems, except brakes. They seem to wear out fast. I get fantastic gas mileage. My kids can beat it up & I don't worry. This is the true workhorse van, SUV, truck combined, and I will never part with it. I want to be buried in my Previa. LOVE YOU BABY!

