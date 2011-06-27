  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1994 Toyota Previa Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. Supercharged engine included on S/C models. Manual transmission is dropped. CFC-free air conditioning is new. Leather is available on LE models. New front bucket seats are installed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Previa.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Have Owned in 53 Years
Ed in Colorado,05/06/2009
Bought new and never had a significant problem. Over 230000 miles and oil has never dropped to add between changes. Handling is better than any other minivan I have driven. I wish Toyota still sold this model in the US.
Amazing Vehicle
Joe M. Vann,02/01/2004
Bought the 1994 van with 56k. Two tune-ups, a battery, and a starter later it still runs and drives like new with 121,000. Recent new shocks and struts, wow! Indestructible? Maybe. 20 mpg in town, 22.5 mpg highway no matter how it is driven. Easily removable/folding seats allow tons of covered room for hauling. Amazing towing capacity as well.
Wonderful
bernstein64,07/13/2011
1994 Van with 262,000 miles now and zero problems. The only thing we have have to do is regular maintanence like breaks tires and oil changes. Wonderful vehicle!
Previa Review
FashnNuggt,02/18/2004
This car has been nothing but enjoyable...we've had it for 9 years, and have only had to replace the solenoid once. The amount of passenger space, especially rear leg room, is unmatched by any modern minivan. The supercharger gives it the oomph it needs to still be a competitive van. The seat comfort both front and middle row is excellent.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Toyota Previa
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Toyota Previa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1994 Toyota Previa

