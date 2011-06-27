1994 Toyota Previa Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,037 - $1,804
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag added. Supercharged engine included on S/C models. Manual transmission is dropped. CFC-free air conditioning is new. Leather is available on LE models. New front bucket seats are installed.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Previa.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ed in Colorado,05/06/2009
Bought new and never had a significant problem. Over 230000 miles and oil has never dropped to add between changes. Handling is better than any other minivan I have driven. I wish Toyota still sold this model in the US.
Joe M. Vann,02/01/2004
Bought the 1994 van with 56k. Two tune-ups, a battery, and a starter later it still runs and drives like new with 121,000. Recent new shocks and struts, wow! Indestructible? Maybe. 20 mpg in town, 22.5 mpg highway no matter how it is driven. Easily removable/folding seats allow tons of covered room for hauling. Amazing towing capacity as well.
bernstein64,07/13/2011
1994 Van with 262,000 miles now and zero problems. The only thing we have have to do is regular maintanence like breaks tires and oil changes. Wonderful vehicle!
FashnNuggt,02/18/2004
This car has been nothing but enjoyable...we've had it for 9 years, and have only had to replace the solenoid once. The amount of passenger space, especially rear leg room, is unmatched by any modern minivan. The supercharger gives it the oomph it needs to still be a competitive van. The seat comfort both front and middle row is excellent.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Toyota Previa features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
