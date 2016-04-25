Used 1991 Toyota Previa for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Previa searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Previa
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Previa
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.842 Reviews
Report abuse
kathleen hibben,04/25/2016
LE 3dr Minivan
This has been a great 7 passenger van. Easy to get in and out, great views all around. We are second owners and have all records and orginal manuels. Moon roof and sun roof. Captain chairs in front and middle row (great to keep kiddo's apart). Large cargo area. Light blue in color. Has oil leak but no other problems runs like a champ. [non-permissible content removed]