It is an attractive looking van with a classic egg shape and a striking burgundy color. Getting in and out is very easy for an old man like me -- the reason I purchased this van. The visibility is superb and the driving circle is nice and short for parking lot slaloms. The engine still hums like a dream, it is peppy, and the four-speed transmission is smooth like a baby's, uhm, face. The ride is comfortable but controlled. There is plenty of space for grandchildren, dogs, cats, and groceries. The Toyota expertise and quality are there all over. One of the best vehicles I have ever owned.

