Consumer Rating
(12)
1995 Toyota Previa Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Seat back map pockets and an illuminated driver's visor vanity mirror are standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Previa.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great minivan
rcd,01/16/2010
Bought it used 3 yrs old with 39,000 mls on it. Now I got 196,000. After 12 yrs. of driving, kids grown, still love it. So far the major parts I change are the auxillary shaft and the catalytic converter which I need another one. Won't trade this van to the latest sienna or Odyssey. Love it much.
Best car I have ever owned!
Tom Mullaney,07/01/2009
No major problems in 177,00 miles. Mileage has been constant :18 in city 22 on highway. Very comfortable seats and flexible seating and easy removal for carrying bulky items: furniture etc.
A Toyota Delight
Gulfview,01/31/2009
It is an attractive looking van with a classic egg shape and a striking burgundy color. Getting in and out is very easy for an old man like me -- the reason I purchased this van. The visibility is superb and the driving circle is nice and short for parking lot slaloms. The engine still hums like a dream, it is peppy, and the four-speed transmission is smooth like a baby's, uhm, face. The ride is comfortable but controlled. There is plenty of space for grandchildren, dogs, cats, and groceries. The Toyota expertise and quality are there all over. One of the best vehicles I have ever owned.
Fun and reliable van
Hnn,03/06/2003
The car is fun to drive due to its rwd. Handling is very well for a tall vehicle. Power is adequate, but supposed to be much better than the non- supercharged model. Nice big front seats compared to the Siena. This car runs and runs with little trouble even at 160km. I even skipped all the minor services. I can't think of an excuse to sell it even it's old with 160 km. I think this model has a defected muffler. Also, the infamous SAD (Auxilary Drive) problem that make the car vibrate during idling at the stop lights. Toyota has a fix kit that cost $200 instead of replacing the whole thing for $1200.
See all 12 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Previa
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1995 Toyota Previa Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Previa is offered in the following submodels: Previa Minivan. Available styles include DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger, DX 3dr Minivan, LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger, LE 3dr Minivan, DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD, DX 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger, and LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger.

