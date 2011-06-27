1993 Toyota Previa Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All Previas seat seven instead of five. Only 2WD DX can be equipped with manual transmission. All-Tracs and 2WD LE get rear disc brakes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Previa.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Little Ol Me,02/05/2010
This van is the best I have ever owned, and I have gone through five different vans! I have three kids and as another person wrote- the interior holds up magnificently! The only thing I would change about the interior is I would put a better console in the front for soda/ etc. The one on the floor is a little low. A store bought one suffices. I LOVE the seats and how they recline, slide back and forth, turn all the way around and LOCK IN PLACE! I love it! Love it! I love all the room there is when you pack the back seats up and I love that I never have to remove them from the van. It is SO simple! I have not put any money into this van other than maintenance.
rabbit,08/09/2009
Hardly spent money for repair since we purchased it in 1995. A/C freon leaked out in 2006. Radio tuner broke- down in 2008. Overall, Previa is a very refined vehicle in design and performance.
driving mom,10/26/2009
We bought this minivan new after our previous Previa was forced off the road and rolled. 4 of us walked away with one minor cut. After that I wouldn't buy anything but another Previa. We haven't had any major repairs other than the normal maintenance. There have been so many great family memories associated with this Previa. It handles so well in our winter mountain road driving. It was the first choice for all our ski trips and forest road camping trips. We could get 4 adult sized mountain bikes and 4 adults inside, so nothing got dusty or wet on our back road trips. Love it still! This has by far been the most reliable and fun vehicle we have ever owned.
Gbecker,04/19/2002
I am happy to say that I haven't had major problems with my Previa since I bought it 1999 very dependable as for repairs the only major problem was I had to replace the a/c which cost $540 cause it was the old model of a/c (freeon) now she has 175km still going and very happy with Toyota vehicles
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
