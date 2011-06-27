This van is the best I have ever owned, and I have gone through five different vans! I have three kids and as another person wrote- the interior holds up magnificently! The only thing I would change about the interior is I would put a better console in the front for soda/ etc. The one on the floor is a little low. A store bought one suffices. I LOVE the seats and how they recline, slide back and forth, turn all the way around and LOCK IN PLACE! I love it! Love it! I love all the room there is when you pack the back seats up and I love that I never have to remove them from the van. It is SO simple! I have not put any money into this van other than maintenance.

