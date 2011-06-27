  1. Home
1993 Toyota Previa Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All Previas seat seven instead of five. Only 2WD DX can be equipped with manual transmission. All-Tracs and 2WD LE get rear disc brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Previa.

5(79%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish They Still Made Em
Little Ol Me,02/05/2010
This van is the best I have ever owned, and I have gone through five different vans! I have three kids and as another person wrote- the interior holds up magnificently! The only thing I would change about the interior is I would put a better console in the front for soda/ etc. The one on the floor is a little low. A store bought one suffices. I LOVE the seats and how they recline, slide back and forth, turn all the way around and LOCK IN PLACE! I love it! Love it! I love all the room there is when you pack the back seats up and I love that I never have to remove them from the van. It is SO simple! I have not put any money into this van other than maintenance.
High quality vehicle
rabbit,08/09/2009
Hardly spent money for repair since we purchased it in 1995. A/C freon leaked out in 2006. Radio tuner broke- down in 2008. Overall, Previa is a very refined vehicle in design and performance.
235,000 and still going strong
driving mom,10/26/2009
We bought this minivan new after our previous Previa was forced off the road and rolled. 4 of us walked away with one minor cut. After that I wouldn't buy anything but another Previa. We haven't had any major repairs other than the normal maintenance. There have been so many great family memories associated with this Previa. It handles so well in our winter mountain road driving. It was the first choice for all our ski trips and forest road camping trips. We could get 4 adult sized mountain bikes and 4 adults inside, so nothing got dusty or wet on our back road trips. Love it still! This has by far been the most reliable and fun vehicle we have ever owned.
Happy Previa Owner
Gbecker,04/19/2002
I am happy to say that I haven't had major problems with my Previa since I bought it 1999 very dependable as for repairs the only major problem was I had to replace the a/c which cost $540 cause it was the old model of a/c (freeon) now she has 175km still going and very happy with Toyota vehicles
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Toyota Previa

