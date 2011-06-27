  1. Home
1996 Toyota Previa Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What runs supercharged power, has available all-wheel drive, met 1997 passenger car side-impact standards six years early, is as reliable as a Retriever, and boasts one of the most uniquely attractive shapes on the road? A high-profile sports car? A concept vehicle from the early '90s? Give up? It's the Toyota Previa minivan. That's right. A minivan. And in addition to all of these fine attributes, the Previa adds dual airbags, comfortable seating for seven, optional antilock brakes, and up to 152.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Toyota minivans come only with a supercharged engine this year; a wise move by product planners since the old base four-cylinder engine was a wheezemeister when it came to traversing anything with an incline. Previas are sold in DX or step-up LE trim, either rear-drive or with permanent All-Trac four-wheel drive.

Acceleration with the 161-horsepower, 2.4-liter supercharged engine is strong. However, it tends to be noisy, and gas mileage isn't the greatest. Worse yet, premium fuel is recommended. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission choice. The engine is mounted amidships, below the floor, but major service points are accessible from under the front hood.

Seven people sit in reasonable comfort, with a fair amount of cargo space out back. Either or both sides of the split rear seat folds outward against the bodysides for extra cargo-hauling capacity, while the two-passenger center seat can be removed completely. Swivel-recline captain's chairs can be installed instead, and two-wheel-drive LE Previas can have dual power moonroofs--that's right, a pair of openings to the sky. Standard LE fittings include power door locks and windows, as well as dual air conditioners.

Unlike some competitors, Previas exhibit a distinctively rounded profile--one of the first minivans to go with curvaceous lines rather than a boxy shape. Previas aren't exactly cheap, and lack a V6 engine option, but like other Toyotas, they provoke relatively few complaints from owners.

Vehicles like this make us wonder why so many people are scooping up underpowered, less capable sport utilities. We like the Previa. You might too.

1996 Highlights

All Previas now have supercharged power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Toyota Previa.

They Don't Make 'em Like This Any More
Mark Flick,07/07/2009
I bought this Previa used with only 12,000 miles on it. I now have over 216,000 miles and maintenance costs have been minimal. Word of advice: do not ignore the "CHECK ENGINE" light. I did and a blocked catalytic converter caused the head gasket to fail. I live in Colorado and the AWD is a big help in winter. I've stopped buying snow tires. The supercharged engine still has plenty of power even at this mileage. I suspect the Amsoil I use in the van has contributed greatly to the longevity. The van may not have all luxury appoints of a millenium van, but it's still dependable and looks pretty good too. Toyota makes great vehicles.
Big Van in Small Body
opsofficer,07/05/2004
Nothing comes close for sheer usable space. Visibility and handing are great. At 170000 miles, it needed a drive shaft but a good independent garage made that a $400 repair instead of the $1000 the dealer wanted. Hope it goes another 170000. If you can find one for $10K get it because Previa owners alone know just what a gem these are. Hard to work on, but needs work so seldom: caution Toyota parts cost a bunch and no one else offers parts. Replaced the muffler (a generic) for $70 when Toyota wanted $300. Wouldn't hesitate to drive it across the country in winter. AWD gets 26 mpg on the highway. Gets a 9.5 overall.
The Best Minivan Ever Made
937auto,05/25/2002
These are the ultimate vehicles. Pricing,economy, and all options and features are totally satisfying.
1996 Toyota Previa
wbscifi,06/21/2002
Nice to Drive & great on curves handles like a car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
