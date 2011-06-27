Used 2003 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews
380k miles and going
I bought this matrix xrs brand new. Zero miles on it back in April 2002. Now it's September 2015 with 380,130 miles on it. Yes it's miles not km. this car is a beast. original engine and Six speed transmission Original air conditioning, power steering, alternator,radiator fan. Major parts replaced: Starter Water pump Catalytic converter This car still gets 30 mpg, best car ever owned. My target is to hit 500,000 on it. Odometer will stop at 299.999 miles. To replace odometer it's about $850 to do it. I just use my trip gauges to keep track of mileage. The key is keep up with the oil changes.
Versatile sporty car 2003 XRS 2wd
I purchased used from a friend with 90k miles and now has 160k miles and not one problem with it. There is so much room in this car. When it was 150K miles I did preventative maintance on it myself(saves money). Front struts, radiator hoses, spark plugs, all fluids, serpintine belt and tentioner
Hit the jackpot
June '20. 74,500 miles. No mechanical issues. Original, driver's side, all-weather floor mats have cracked. AC cranks fine in the heatwave we're having. As reliable as ever! Jan. '20 Still no mechanical issues. A few rust "bubbles" are forming at the front of each rear wheel well. Otherwise, no noticeable deterioration in the bodywork. I have washed and waxed the car 2-3 per year since I bought it. Took it on a road trip to Cleveland from the Philadelphia area with no problem. One other passenger, two suitcases, 36 mpg heading west, 41 mpg returning east (perhaps the "new" tires bumped the mpg a bit?). Around town mpg-28. It was in the teens this morning and I noticed some rattles in the driver door. Par for the course on a cold morning in a 17 year-old car. Jan. '19 Edmunds requested an update. No issues at all. Replaced the headlight lenses in Sept. 2018 and visibility is like it was off the dealer lot. New Michelin Premeir's made it much quieter now too with much improved traction on wet roads over the previous set of BF Goodrich Traction TA's. June '18. 68K now. I know I don't drive many miles, but it is going on 16 years old now. No mechanical issues. Other than brakes, belts, tires, filters, radio antenna (vandalized?) and the head unit, everything is still original and none of it squeaks. The storage bin to the left of the steering wheel won't stay closed, but my sunglasses fit nicely in it, so... It even still has the original exhaust. Can't believe how durable this car has proven to be. Resurfacing the headlights was a waste of time. I will replace them before fall. June '17. OK, I've owned it long enough for weather tec to stop making the custom floor mats for it. But, It is running as well as ever and it still is in great physical shape, so I guess I'll be updating this in another year. I did resurface and seal the headlights. If that lasts less than a year I will replace the headlight assembly. Dec '16. Still running smooth and no issues. Only want to detail the MPG better. Summer 28 city/30-35 highway (loaded), 35-40 highway (one driver/and bag). Winter 25 city/32-40 highway. Admittedly I probably waste gas in winter by warming the car up and defrosting. June 2016 update: My Matrix is nearly 14 years old now and shows no signs of rust. In fact, the headlights have just started to fog over a bit. Admittedly, it is parked in a covered garage during weekdays, but the rest of the time it is in the elements in SE Pennsylvania. The factory CD player bit the dust after 14 years and I replaced it with a Bluetooth capable head unit. Still, if you look to buy a used Matrix, do not expect Nav, or bluetooth. There is no touchscreen unless it's an aftermarket unit. There is a lot of road noise at highway speeds too. But, it has yet to require any major repair. Still purrs like a kitten and the 5 spd manual has been bullet proof. I've thought about replacing it for something a bit more comfortable, but with this kind of reliability, fuel mileage and versatility, I simply can't justify the expense. At this rate, I'll be driving it for another 14 years. I bought my Matrix, new, in Sept '02 and since then have only put 52K on it. I have done all of the routine maintenance and have only ever had to replace the serpentine belt a few times and one brake light bulb. This car has been more reliable than I ever could have hoped for. Plus, it has great cargo capacity. I can load it with dozens of bags of mulch, or a week's worth of camping gear. Even my 29 inch mountain bike fits in the back with the seats down (with the front wheel still on!) I will admit, on long drives the seating position can become annoying, but bring a small pillow or something and you can go for hours, plus, you won't need to stop for gas often! Avg MPG, 30 in summer, 26 in winter.
Legendary Toyota reliability, fun to drive
I bought a 2003 XRS w/190k for $3k, fuel efficient, absolute blast to drive! Exceptional ride and build quality. Most importantly, this vehicle saved my life! I was struck from behind by a Cadillac doing well over 60 mph, I forced the driver door open and walked away unscathed!(5-star frontal and rear crash ratings) A sporty look with very practical storage options. As far is I'm concerned, one of the best overall cars ever produced. Only drawback is this engine requires premium gasoline, but with nearly 30 mpg it's not that big of a deal. A true driver enthusiast's car.
Toyota matrix XRS
I am 16 years old and bought this as my first car. It has 241000 miles on it but it still runs like its new. It has great pickup and great handling and is really fun to drive. It gets decent gas mileage. The only thing I had to do was change the hoses but that is normal with cars with a lot of miles. I highly recommend this car.
