2020 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,811*
Total Cash Price
$41,802
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,187*
Total Cash Price
$56,145
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,944*
Total Cash Price
$57,785
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,626*
Total Cash Price
$56,555
L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,689*
Total Cash Price
$42,621
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,701*
Total Cash Price
$59,424
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,932*
Total Cash Price
$40,982
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,643*
Total Cash Price
$46,310
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,932*
Total Cash Price
$40,982
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,476*
Total Cash Price
$50,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$886
|$918
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$57
|$495
|$462
|$1,991
|$2,133
|$5,138
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,970
|Financing
|$2,248
|$1,807
|$1,339
|$836
|$303
|$6,534
|Depreciation
|$5,855
|$3,086
|$2,918
|$3,424
|$3,243
|$18,525
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,151
|$7,714
|$7,245
|$9,027
|$8,673
|$44,811
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,111
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,233
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$77
|$664
|$621
|$2,674
|$2,865
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,393
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,645
|Financing
|$3,019
|$2,428
|$1,799
|$1,123
|$407
|$8,776
|Depreciation
|$7,864
|$4,144
|$3,920
|$4,599
|$4,355
|$24,882
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,321
|$10,361
|$9,731
|$12,125
|$11,649
|$60,187
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,269
|$5,928
|Maintenance
|$79
|$684
|$639
|$2,752
|$2,948
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,463
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,723
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,499
|$1,851
|$1,156
|$419
|$9,032
|Depreciation
|$8,093
|$4,265
|$4,034
|$4,733
|$4,482
|$25,608
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,797
|$10,664
|$10,015
|$12,479
|$11,989
|$61,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$1,199
|$1,242
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$77
|$669
|$625
|$2,694
|$2,886
|$6,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,411
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,665
|Financing
|$3,042
|$2,445
|$1,812
|$1,132
|$410
|$8,840
|Depreciation
|$7,921
|$4,175
|$3,948
|$4,633
|$4,387
|$25,064
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,440
|$10,437
|$9,802
|$12,213
|$11,734
|$60,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$4,372
|Maintenance
|$58
|$504
|$471
|$2,030
|$2,175
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,008
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,843
|$1,366
|$853
|$309
|$6,662
|Depreciation
|$5,970
|$3,146
|$2,975
|$3,491
|$3,306
|$18,888
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,390
|$7,866
|$7,387
|$9,204
|$8,843
|$45,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,305
|$6,096
|Maintenance
|$81
|$703
|$657
|$2,830
|$3,032
|$7,304
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,533
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,800
|Financing
|$3,196
|$2,569
|$1,904
|$1,189
|$431
|$9,289
|Depreciation
|$8,323
|$4,386
|$4,148
|$4,868
|$4,610
|$26,335
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,274
|$10,966
|$10,299
|$12,833
|$12,329
|$63,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$811
|$840
|$869
|$900
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$56
|$485
|$453
|$1,952
|$2,091
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,204
|$1,772
|$1,313
|$820
|$297
|$6,406
|Depreciation
|$5,740
|$3,025
|$2,861
|$3,357
|$3,179
|$18,162
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,913
|$7,563
|$7,103
|$8,850
|$8,503
|$43,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$916
|$949
|$982
|$1,017
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$63
|$548
|$512
|$2,206
|$2,363
|$5,692
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$334
|$490
|$965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,182
|Financing
|$2,491
|$2,002
|$1,484
|$927
|$336
|$7,239
|Depreciation
|$6,486
|$3,418
|$3,233
|$3,793
|$3,592
|$20,523
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,462
|$8,546
|$8,026
|$10,000
|$9,608
|$49,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$811
|$840
|$869
|$900
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$56
|$485
|$453
|$1,952
|$2,091
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,204
|$1,772
|$1,313
|$820
|$297
|$6,406
|Depreciation
|$5,740
|$3,025
|$2,861
|$3,357
|$3,179
|$18,162
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,913
|$7,563
|$7,103
|$8,850
|$8,503
|$43,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$69
|$601
|$562
|$2,420
|$2,593
|$6,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$367
|$538
|$1,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,166
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,733
|$2,197
|$1,628
|$1,017
|$368
|$7,943
|Depreciation
|$7,118
|$3,751
|$3,548
|$4,163
|$3,942
|$22,521
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,772
|$9,378
|$8,808
|$10,974
|$10,544
|$54,476
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
