Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,971*
Total Cash Price
$36,612
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,402*
Total Cash Price
$49,175
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,089*
Total Cash Price
$35,894
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,165*
Total Cash Price
$50,611
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,843*
Total Cash Price
$49,534
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,853*
Total Cash Price
$37,330
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,929*
Total Cash Price
$52,046
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,089*
Total Cash Price
$35,894
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,821*
Total Cash Price
$40,560
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,670*
Total Cash Price
$44,509
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,466*
Total Cash Price
$42,714
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,197*
Total Cash Price
$47,380
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,316*
Total Cash Price
$46,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$657
|$452
|$1,962
|$1,247
|$1,163
|$5,481
|Repairs
|$121
|$287
|$422
|$494
|$575
|$1,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,956
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,144
|Financing
|$1,969
|$1,584
|$1,172
|$733
|$265
|$5,723
|Depreciation
|$6,584
|$3,293
|$2,897
|$2,569
|$2,304
|$17,647
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,562
|$8,005
|$8,914
|$7,577
|$6,914
|$44,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$882
|$607
|$2,636
|$1,676
|$1,562
|$7,362
|Repairs
|$163
|$385
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,628
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,880
|Financing
|$2,644
|$2,128
|$1,574
|$985
|$356
|$7,687
|Depreciation
|$8,843
|$4,422
|$3,891
|$3,451
|$3,095
|$23,702
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,216
|$10,752
|$11,972
|$10,176
|$9,286
|$60,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$644
|$443
|$1,924
|$1,223
|$1,140
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,553
|$1,149
|$719
|$260
|$5,611
|Depreciation
|$6,455
|$3,228
|$2,840
|$2,519
|$2,259
|$17,301
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,296
|$7,848
|$8,739
|$7,428
|$6,778
|$44,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$908
|$625
|$2,713
|$1,724
|$1,607
|$7,577
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,704
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,964
|Financing
|$2,721
|$2,190
|$1,620
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,912
|Depreciation
|$9,102
|$4,551
|$4,004
|$3,552
|$3,185
|$24,394
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,747
|$11,066
|$12,322
|$10,473
|$9,557
|$62,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$889
|$611
|$2,655
|$1,688
|$1,573
|$7,416
|Repairs
|$164
|$388
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,647
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,901
|Financing
|$2,663
|$2,143
|$1,586
|$992
|$359
|$7,743
|Depreciation
|$8,908
|$4,455
|$3,919
|$3,476
|$3,117
|$23,875
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,348
|$10,830
|$12,060
|$10,251
|$9,354
|$60,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$670
|$461
|$2,001
|$1,272
|$1,186
|$5,589
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,995
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,007
|$1,615
|$1,195
|$748
|$270
|$5,835
|Depreciation
|$6,713
|$3,357
|$2,954
|$2,620
|$2,349
|$17,993
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,828
|$8,162
|$9,089
|$7,725
|$7,049
|$45,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$934
|$642
|$2,790
|$1,773
|$1,653
|$7,792
|Repairs
|$173
|$407
|$600
|$702
|$818
|$2,700
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,781
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,048
|Financing
|$2,799
|$2,252
|$1,666
|$1,043
|$377
|$8,136
|Depreciation
|$9,360
|$4,681
|$4,118
|$3,653
|$3,276
|$25,086
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,279
|$11,380
|$12,672
|$10,771
|$9,828
|$63,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$644
|$443
|$1,924
|$1,223
|$1,140
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,930
|$1,553
|$1,149
|$719
|$260
|$5,611
|Depreciation
|$6,455
|$3,228
|$2,840
|$2,519
|$2,259
|$17,301
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,296
|$7,848
|$8,739
|$7,428
|$6,778
|$44,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,704
|Maintenance
|$728
|$501
|$2,174
|$1,382
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Repairs
|$134
|$318
|$468
|$547
|$637
|$2,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,167
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,375
|Financing
|$2,181
|$1,755
|$1,298
|$812
|$294
|$6,340
|Depreciation
|$7,294
|$3,648
|$3,209
|$2,846
|$2,553
|$19,550
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,024
|$8,868
|$9,875
|$8,394
|$7,659
|$49,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$799
|$549
|$2,386
|$1,517
|$1,414
|$6,664
|Repairs
|$148
|$348
|$513
|$600
|$699
|$2,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,606
|Financing
|$2,393
|$1,926
|$1,425
|$892
|$322
|$6,958
|Depreciation
|$8,004
|$4,003
|$3,522
|$3,124
|$2,801
|$21,453
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,487
|$9,732
|$10,836
|$9,211
|$8,405
|$54,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$766
|$527
|$2,290
|$1,455
|$1,357
|$6,395
|Repairs
|$142
|$334
|$493
|$576
|$671
|$2,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,282
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,297
|$1,848
|$1,367
|$856
|$309
|$6,677
|Depreciation
|$7,681
|$3,841
|$3,380
|$2,998
|$2,688
|$20,588
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$9,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,822
|$9,339
|$10,399
|$8,839
|$8,066
|$52,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$850
|$585
|$2,540
|$1,614
|$1,505
|$7,094
|Repairs
|$157
|$371
|$546
|$639
|$744
|$2,458
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,532
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,775
|Financing
|$2,548
|$2,050
|$1,517
|$949
|$343
|$7,407
|Depreciation
|$8,521
|$4,261
|$3,749
|$3,325
|$2,982
|$22,837
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,551
|$10,359
|$11,535
|$9,805
|$8,947
|$58,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,412
|Maintenance
|$837
|$576
|$2,501
|$1,590
|$1,482
|$6,986
|Repairs
|$155
|$365
|$538
|$629
|$733
|$2,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,493
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,733
|Financing
|$2,509
|$2,019
|$1,494
|$935
|$338
|$7,294
|Depreciation
|$8,392
|$4,196
|$3,692
|$3,275
|$2,937
|$22,491
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,285
|$10,202
|$11,361
|$9,656
|$8,811
|$57,316
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
