Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,526
|$9,500
|$10,954
|Clean
|$7,149
|$9,014
|$10,365
|Average
|$6,394
|$8,041
|$9,186
|Rough
|$5,640
|$7,068
|$8,008
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,006
|$9,030
|$10,515
|Clean
|$6,655
|$8,568
|$9,949
|Average
|$5,953
|$7,643
|$8,818
|Rough
|$5,250
|$6,718
|$7,687