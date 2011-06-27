Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,395
|$84,153
|$86,363
|Clean
|$80,940
|$82,659
|$84,800
|Average
|$78,031
|$79,670
|$81,674
|Rough
|$75,121
|$76,680
|$78,549
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,651
|$61,565
|$65,173
|Clean
|$57,616
|$60,472
|$63,993
|Average
|$55,545
|$58,285
|$61,635
|Rough
|$53,474
|$56,098
|$59,276