Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,793
|$4,351
|$5,147
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,899
|$4,622
|Average
|$1,923
|$2,994
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,090
|$2,521
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,955
|$4,683
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,544
|$4,205
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,722
|$3,249
|Rough
|$1,218
|$1,900
|$2,293
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,253
|$4,821
|$5,619
|Clean
|$2,916
|$4,320
|$5,046
|Average
|$2,240
|$3,318
|$3,899
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,316
|$2,752
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,813
|$4,515
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,417
|$4,054
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,624
|$3,133
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,831
|$2,211
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$4,015
|$4,723
|Clean
|$2,355
|$3,597
|$4,241
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,763
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,928
|$2,313
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,273
|$5,024
|$5,918
|Clean
|$2,933
|$4,502
|$5,314
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,457
|$4,106
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,413
|$2,898
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,407
|$6,882
|$8,149
|Clean
|$3,949
|$6,167
|$7,317
|Average
|$3,034
|$4,736
|$5,654
|Rough
|$2,118
|$3,305
|$3,990
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,623
|$4,744
|$5,304
|Clean
|$3,247
|$4,250
|$4,763
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,264
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,278
|$2,597
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,669
|$5,481
|$6,405
|Clean
|$3,287
|$4,912
|$5,751
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,772
|$4,444
|Rough
|$1,763
|$2,633
|$3,136
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,956
|$4,627
|$5,482
|Clean
|$2,649
|$4,146
|$4,922
|Average
|$2,035
|$3,184
|$3,803
|Rough
|$1,421
|$2,222
|$2,684
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$4,041
|$4,606
|Clean
|$2,617
|$3,621
|$4,136
|Average
|$2,010
|$2,781
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,404
|$1,941
|$2,255
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,187
|$4,707
|$5,480
|Clean
|$2,856
|$4,217
|$4,920
|Average
|$2,194
|$3,239
|$3,802
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,260
|$2,683
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,531
|$5,515
|$6,530
|Clean
|$3,165
|$4,941
|$5,863
|Average
|$2,431
|$3,795
|$4,531
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,649
|$3,198
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,384
|$5,890
|$6,648
|Clean
|$3,928
|$5,278
|$5,969
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,053
|$4,612
|Rough
|$2,107
|$2,829
|$3,255
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,925
|$4,568
|$5,408
|Clean
|$2,621
|$4,093
|$4,856
|Average
|$2,014
|$3,144
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,194
|$2,648
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,981
|$4,496
|$5,270
|Clean
|$2,671
|$4,029
|$4,732
|Average
|$2,052
|$3,094
|$3,656
|Rough
|$1,433
|$2,159
|$2,581
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$4,424
|$5,237
|Clean
|$2,538
|$3,964
|$4,702
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,044
|$3,633
|Rough
|$1,361
|$2,125
|$2,564
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,444
|$3,817
|$4,519
|Clean
|$2,191
|$3,420
|$4,058
|Average
|$1,683
|$2,627
|$3,135
|Rough
|$1,175
|$1,833
|$2,213
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,759
|$5,869
|$6,949
|Clean
|$3,368
|$5,259
|$6,240
|Average
|$2,588
|$4,039
|$4,821
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,819
|$3,403
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,344
|$3,352
|$3,863
|Clean
|$2,101
|$3,004
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,307
|$2,680
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,610
|$1,892
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,574
|$10,267
|$12,155
|Clean
|$5,891
|$9,200
|$10,915
|Average
|$4,525
|$7,065
|$8,433
|Rough
|$3,160
|$4,931
|$5,952
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,105
|$4,128
|$4,641
|Clean
|$2,783
|$3,699
|$4,168
|Average
|$2,138
|$2,841
|$3,220
|Rough
|$1,493
|$1,983
|$2,273
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,300
|$3,592
|$4,253
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,219
|$3,819
|Average
|$1,583
|$2,472
|$2,951
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,725
|$2,083
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,717
|$3,998
|$4,651
|Clean
|$2,435
|$3,583
|$4,176
|Average
|$1,871
|$2,752
|$3,227
|Rough
|$1,306
|$1,920
|$2,278
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,777
|$2,690
|$3,156
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,410
|$2,834
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,851
|$2,190
|Rough
|$854
|$1,292
|$1,545
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,774
|$4,357
|$5,167
|Clean
|$2,486
|$3,904
|$4,640
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,998
|$3,585
|Rough
|$1,334
|$2,093
|$2,530
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,914
|$3,979
|$4,516
|Clean
|$2,611
|$3,565
|$4,055
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,738
|$3,133
|Rough
|$1,401
|$1,911
|$2,212
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,573
|$4,017
|$4,756
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,599
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,771
|$2,764
|$3,300
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,929
|$2,329
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,674
|$4,044
|$4,743
|Clean
|$2,396
|$3,624
|$4,259
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,783
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,942
|$2,323
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,270
|$5,074
|$5,996
|Clean
|$2,930
|$4,546
|$5,384
|Average
|$2,251
|$3,491
|$4,160
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,437
|$2,936
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,675
|$4,179
|$4,948
|Clean
|$2,398
|$3,745
|$4,443
|Average
|$1,842
|$2,876
|$3,433
|Rough
|$1,286
|$2,007
|$2,423
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,586
|$4,039
|$4,782
|Clean
|$2,318
|$3,619
|$4,294
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,780
|$3,318
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,940
|$2,342
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$4,581
|$5,423
|Clean
|$2,629
|$4,104
|$4,870
|Average
|$2,020
|$3,152
|$3,763
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,200
|$2,656
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,362
|$4,765
|$5,475
|Clean
|$3,013
|$4,269
|$4,916
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,279
|$3,798
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,288
|$2,681
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,018
|$4,713
|$5,580
|Clean
|$2,704
|$4,223
|$5,011
|Average
|$2,077
|$3,243
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,451
|$2,263
|$2,732
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,949
|$5,841
|$6,804
|Clean
|$3,539
|$5,234
|$6,110
|Average
|$2,718
|$4,019
|$4,721
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,805
|$3,332
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,667
|$3,856
|$4,461
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,455
|$4,006
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,654
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,282
|$1,852
|$2,185
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,493
|$4,828
|$5,502
|Clean
|$3,130
|$4,326
|$4,940
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,322
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,319
|$2,694
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,779
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,168
|$3,386
|$4,017
|Average
|$1,666
|$2,600
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,815
|$2,191
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$4,112
|$4,869
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,685
|$4,372
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,830
|$3,378
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,975
|$2,384
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,446
|$5,187
|Clean
|$2,681
|$3,984
|$4,657
|Average
|$2,059
|$3,060
|$3,599
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,135
|$2,540
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,511
|$3,810
|$4,472
|Clean
|$2,250
|$3,414
|$4,016
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,622
|$3,103
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,830
|$2,190
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$2,902
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,940
|$2,601
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,491
|$1,997
|$2,271
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,394
|$1,603
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,540
|$4,104
|Clean
|$2,178
|$3,172
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,436
|$2,848
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,700
|$2,010
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,162
|$4,285
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,834
|$3,840
|$4,355
|Average
|$2,177
|$2,949
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,058
|$2,375
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,799
|$4,420
|$5,249
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,960
|$4,713
|Average
|$1,927
|$3,042
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,345
|$2,123
|$2,570
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,635
|$4,304
|Clean
|$2,087
|$3,257
|$3,865
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,502
|$2,986
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,746
|$2,108
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,021
|$4,718
|$5,586
|Clean
|$2,707
|$4,227
|$5,016
|Average
|$2,080
|$3,246
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,266
|$2,735
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,460
|$4,097
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,100
|$3,679
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,381
|$2,843
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,662
|$2,006
Estimated values
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,553
|$5,391
|Clean
|$2,613
|$4,080
|$4,841
|Average
|$2,008
|$3,133
|$3,741
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,187
|$2,640