Estimated values
1992 Ford Tempo GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$590
|$1,345
|$1,747
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,546
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,143
|Rough
|$241
|$563
|$740
