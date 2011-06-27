Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Highlander Hybrid SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,721*
Total Cash Price
$35,626
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,805*
Total Cash Price
$34,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$1,189
|$934
|$373
|$2,362
|$6,694
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,905
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,093
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,541
|$1,140
|$714
|$258
|$5,569
|Depreciation
|$7,212
|$3,430
|$3,021
|$2,675
|$2,402
|$18,741
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,308
|$8,773
|$7,851
|$6,677
|$8,112
|$46,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$1,799
|$1,166
|$916
|$366
|$2,316
|$6,563
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,878
|$1,511
|$1,118
|$700
|$253
|$5,460
|Depreciation
|$7,071
|$3,363
|$2,962
|$2,623
|$2,355
|$18,374
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,008
|$8,601
|$7,697
|$6,546
|$7,953
|$45,805
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
