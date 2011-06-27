Used 2016 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,013*
Total Cash Price
$13,985
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,626*
Total Cash Price
$18,784
LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,724*
Total Cash Price
$19,333
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,900*
Total Cash Price
$18,921
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,563*
Total Cash Price
$14,259
LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,823*
Total Cash Price
$19,881
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,464*
Total Cash Price
$13,711
LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,034*
Total Cash Price
$15,493
LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,055*
Total Cash Price
$17,002
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,682*
Total Cash Price
$16,316
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,464*
Total Cash Price
$13,711
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$36,252*
Total Cash Price
$18,099
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,703*
Total Cash Price
$17,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$4,104
|Maintenance
|$1,557
|$1,104
|$732
|$296
|$2,025
|$5,713
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$944
|Financing
|$752
|$605
|$448
|$281
|$101
|$2,186
|Depreciation
|$3,349
|$1,156
|$1,017
|$901
|$808
|$7,230
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,573
|$5,155
|$4,613
|$4,030
|$5,642
|$28,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$2,091
|$1,482
|$984
|$397
|$2,719
|$7,673
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,267
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$601
|$377
|$136
|$2,936
|Depreciation
|$4,498
|$1,552
|$1,366
|$1,210
|$1,085
|$9,711
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,515
|$6,924
|$6,197
|$5,413
|$7,577
|$37,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$5,674
|Maintenance
|$2,152
|$1,526
|$1,012
|$409
|$2,799
|$7,897
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,073
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,304
|Financing
|$1,039
|$836
|$619
|$388
|$140
|$3,022
|Depreciation
|$4,629
|$1,598
|$1,406
|$1,245
|$1,117
|$9,994
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,851
|$7,126
|$6,377
|$5,571
|$7,799
|$38,724
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,553
|Maintenance
|$2,106
|$1,493
|$991
|$400
|$2,739
|$7,729
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,957
|Depreciation
|$4,531
|$1,564
|$1,376
|$1,219
|$1,093
|$9,781
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,599
|$6,975
|$6,242
|$5,452
|$7,633
|$37,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,185
|Maintenance
|$1,587
|$1,125
|$747
|$302
|$2,064
|$5,825
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$962
|Financing
|$766
|$617
|$457
|$286
|$103
|$2,229
|Depreciation
|$3,414
|$1,178
|$1,037
|$918
|$824
|$7,372
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,741
|$5,256
|$4,704
|$4,109
|$5,752
|$28,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$5,835
|Maintenance
|$2,213
|$1,569
|$1,041
|$421
|$2,878
|$8,121
|Repairs
|$502
|$580
|$680
|$795
|$931
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$637
|$399
|$144
|$3,107
|Depreciation
|$4,760
|$1,643
|$1,446
|$1,280
|$1,148
|$10,278
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,187
|$7,328
|$6,558
|$5,729
|$8,020
|$39,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$1,082
|$718
|$290
|$1,985
|$5,601
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$925
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$275
|$99
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,283
|$1,133
|$997
|$883
|$792
|$7,088
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,405
|$5,054
|$4,523
|$3,951
|$5,531
|$27,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,547
|Maintenance
|$1,724
|$1,223
|$811
|$328
|$2,243
|$6,329
|Repairs
|$391
|$452
|$530
|$619
|$725
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,045
|Financing
|$833
|$670
|$496
|$311
|$112
|$2,422
|Depreciation
|$3,710
|$1,280
|$1,127
|$998
|$895
|$8,009
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,498
|$5,711
|$5,111
|$4,465
|$6,250
|$31,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,990
|Maintenance
|$1,892
|$1,342
|$890
|$360
|$2,461
|$6,945
|Repairs
|$429
|$496
|$582
|$680
|$796
|$2,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,147
|Financing
|$914
|$735
|$544
|$341
|$123
|$2,657
|Depreciation
|$4,071
|$1,405
|$1,236
|$1,095
|$982
|$8,789
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,422
|$6,267
|$5,609
|$4,899
|$6,858
|$34,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$4,789
|Maintenance
|$1,816
|$1,288
|$854
|$345
|$2,362
|$6,665
|Repairs
|$412
|$476
|$558
|$652
|$764
|$2,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,101
|Financing
|$877
|$706
|$522
|$327
|$118
|$2,550
|Depreciation
|$3,907
|$1,348
|$1,186
|$1,051
|$942
|$8,435
|Fuel
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,281
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,002
|$6,014
|$5,382
|$4,702
|$6,582
|$32,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$1,526
|$1,082
|$718
|$290
|$1,985
|$5,601
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$761
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$925
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$275
|$99
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,283
|$1,133
|$997
|$883
|$792
|$7,088
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,405
|$5,054
|$4,523
|$3,951
|$5,531
|$27,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$1,428
|$948
|$383
|$2,620
|$7,393
|Repairs
|$457
|$528
|$619
|$723
|$847
|$3,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,221
|Financing
|$973
|$783
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,829
|Depreciation
|$4,334
|$1,496
|$1,316
|$1,166
|$1,045
|$9,356
|Fuel
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,967
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,095
|$6,671
|$5,970
|$5,215
|$7,301
|$36,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$1,984
|$1,407
|$933
|$377
|$2,581
|$7,281
|Repairs
|$450
|$520
|$610
|$712
|$835
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$989
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,203
|Financing
|$958
|$771
|$571
|$358
|$129
|$2,786
|Depreciation
|$4,268
|$1,473
|$1,296
|$1,148
|$1,030
|$9,214
|Fuel
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,861
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,927
|$6,570
|$5,880
|$5,136
|$7,190
|$35,703
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
