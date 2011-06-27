Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,910
|$11,600
|$13,389
|Clean
|$9,458
|$11,083
|$12,754
|Average
|$8,556
|$10,049
|$11,484
|Rough
|$7,654
|$9,015
|$10,215
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,755
|$12,537
|$14,426
|Clean
|$10,265
|$11,978
|$13,742
|Average
|$9,286
|$10,861
|$12,375
|Rough
|$8,307
|$9,743
|$11,007
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,500
|$11,250
|$13,091
|Clean
|$9,068
|$10,749
|$12,470
|Average
|$8,202
|$9,746
|$11,229
|Rough
|$7,337
|$8,743
|$9,988
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,937
|$12,668
|$14,509
|Clean
|$10,439
|$12,103
|$13,821
|Average
|$9,443
|$10,974
|$12,446
|Rough
|$8,447
|$9,845
|$11,070
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,602
|$11,286
|$13,066
|Clean
|$9,165
|$10,783
|$12,447
|Average
|$8,291
|$9,778
|$11,208
|Rough
|$7,416
|$8,772
|$9,969
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,129
|$12,964
|$14,909
|Clean
|$10,623
|$12,386
|$14,202
|Average
|$9,609
|$11,230
|$12,789
|Rough
|$8,596
|$10,075
|$11,375
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,590
|$10,001
|$11,498
|Clean
|$8,199
|$9,555
|$10,953
|Average
|$7,417
|$8,664
|$9,863
|Rough
|$6,635
|$7,772
|$8,773
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,415
|$11,078
|$12,831
|Clean
|$8,987
|$10,584
|$12,223
|Average
|$8,129
|$9,597
|$11,007
|Rough
|$7,272
|$8,609
|$9,790
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,451
|$12,278
|$14,207
|Clean
|$9,975
|$11,731
|$13,534
|Average
|$9,024
|$10,637
|$12,187
|Rough
|$8,072
|$9,542
|$10,840
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,540
|$11,302
|$13,155
|Clean
|$9,106
|$10,798
|$12,531
|Average
|$8,237
|$9,791
|$11,284
|Rough
|$7,368
|$8,784
|$10,037
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,925
|$10,521
|$12,202
|Clean
|$8,519
|$10,052
|$11,624
|Average
|$7,706
|$9,114
|$10,467
|Rough
|$6,894
|$8,177
|$9,310
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,532
|$11,265
|$13,091
|Clean
|$9,098
|$10,763
|$12,470
|Average
|$8,230
|$9,759
|$11,229
|Rough
|$7,362
|$8,755
|$9,988