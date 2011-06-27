  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,910$11,600$13,389
Clean$9,458$11,083$12,754
Average$8,556$10,049$11,484
Rough$7,654$9,015$10,215
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,755$12,537$14,426
Clean$10,265$11,978$13,742
Average$9,286$10,861$12,375
Rough$8,307$9,743$11,007
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,500$11,250$13,091
Clean$9,068$10,749$12,470
Average$8,202$9,746$11,229
Rough$7,337$8,743$9,988
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,937$12,668$14,509
Clean$10,439$12,103$13,821
Average$9,443$10,974$12,446
Rough$8,447$9,845$11,070
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,602$11,286$13,066
Clean$9,165$10,783$12,447
Average$8,291$9,778$11,208
Rough$7,416$8,772$9,969
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,129$12,964$14,909
Clean$10,623$12,386$14,202
Average$9,609$11,230$12,789
Rough$8,596$10,075$11,375
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,590$10,001$11,498
Clean$8,199$9,555$10,953
Average$7,417$8,664$9,863
Rough$6,635$7,772$8,773
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,415$11,078$12,831
Clean$8,987$10,584$12,223
Average$8,129$9,597$11,007
Rough$7,272$8,609$9,790
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,451$12,278$14,207
Clean$9,975$11,731$13,534
Average$9,024$10,637$12,187
Rough$8,072$9,542$10,840
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,540$11,302$13,155
Clean$9,106$10,798$12,531
Average$8,237$9,791$11,284
Rough$7,368$8,784$10,037
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,925$10,521$12,202
Clean$8,519$10,052$11,624
Average$7,706$9,114$10,467
Rough$6,894$8,177$9,310
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,532$11,265$13,091
Clean$9,098$10,763$12,470
Average$8,230$9,759$11,229
Rough$7,362$8,755$9,988
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,555 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Corolla is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,555 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,555 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Corolla ranges from $6,635 to $11,498, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Corolla is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.