Estimated values
2015 smart fortwo pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,177
|$5,578
|$7,013
|Clean
|$3,990
|$5,334
|$6,685
|Average
|$3,615
|$4,845
|$6,028
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,356
|$5,371
Estimated values
2015 smart fortwo electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,269
|$5,950
|$7,659
|Clean
|$4,077
|$5,689
|$7,300
|Average
|$3,695
|$5,167
|$6,583
|Rough
|$3,312
|$4,646
|$5,866
Estimated values
2015 smart fortwo passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,172
|$5,572
|$7,004
|Clean
|$3,985
|$5,327
|$6,676
|Average
|$3,611
|$4,839
|$6,020
|Rough
|$3,237
|$4,351
|$5,364
Estimated values
2015 smart fortwo passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,275
|$5,709
|$7,177
|Clean
|$4,083
|$5,459
|$6,841
|Average
|$3,700
|$4,958
|$6,169
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,458
|$5,497
Estimated values
2015 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,705
|$6,283
|$7,898
|Clean
|$4,494
|$6,007
|$7,528
|Average
|$4,072
|$5,457
|$6,789
|Rough
|$3,650
|$4,906
|$6,049