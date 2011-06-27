Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,220
|$13,518
|$15,166
|Clean
|$10,646
|$12,808
|$14,345
|Average
|$9,496
|$11,388
|$12,704
|Rough
|$8,347
|$9,968
|$11,063
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,675
|$16,651
|$18,782
|Clean
|$12,975
|$15,777
|$17,766
|Average
|$11,574
|$14,027
|$15,734
|Rough
|$10,173
|$12,278
|$13,701