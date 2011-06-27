Estimated values
2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,039
|$9,251
|$10,829
|Clean
|$6,678
|$8,765
|$10,243
|Average
|$5,957
|$7,794
|$9,071
|Rough
|$5,236
|$6,822
|$7,899
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,934
|$10,362
|$12,094
|Clean
|$7,527
|$9,818
|$11,440
|Average
|$6,715
|$8,729
|$10,131
|Rough
|$5,902
|$7,641
|$8,822
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Tribeca 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,790
|$8,999
|$10,572
|Clean
|$6,442
|$8,526
|$10,000
|Average
|$5,747
|$7,581
|$8,856
|Rough
|$5,051
|$6,636
|$7,712